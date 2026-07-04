"BLEACH Mirrors High" Begins Closed Beta Test Applications, Unveils New Trailer and New Soul Reapers at Anime Expo 2026

LOS ANGELES, July 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Anime Expo 2026, Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. opened Closed Beta Test applications for BLEACH Mirrors High, the new mobile action game that depicts the story following the Thousand-Year Blood War arc of the animated TV series BLEACH, and revealed new characters designed by series creator Tite Kubo: Shirin Migishima and Shirane Sanari. A new trailer premiered alongside the announcement.

Set after the events of the Thousand-Year Blood War, BLEACH Mirrors High delivers an original story packed with immersive 13 Court Guard Squads action.

©Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, pierrot ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Get into the action with the new trailer that premiered at Anime Expo 2026 here: https://youtu.be/lW1Wj-KfGhA

Closed Beta Test applications now open

Your first chance to step into "BLEACH Mirrors High" starts now! Applications for the Closed Beta Test open today until July 13 2:59 A.M. UTC (July 12 at 7:59 P.M. PDT). Sign up on the official website: https://survey.bandainamcoent.co.jp/jfe/form/SV_8BVEwkIcK5IKdpQ?route=ax

Closed Beta Test Overview

Schedule: July 22, 11:00 P.M. – July 29, 10:59 P.M. (PDT)

Languages: Japanese / English / French / German / Traditional Chinese / Korean

Platforms:

iOS 17.0+ (minimum 4 GB RAM)

Android 12.0+ (minimum 6 GB RAM)

*Tablets are not supported. iOS requires the TestFlight app.

New Soul Reapers Make Their Debut

Characters designed by series creator Tite Kubo, two new Soul Reapers, Shirin Migishima and Shirane Sanari, stand at the heart of the story as BLEACH Mirrors High's dual protagonists. A new Soul Reaper story unfolds!

Assets are available here.

Comment from Series Creator, Tite Kubo

Tite Kubo explains his deep involvement in the development of BLEACH Mirror's High:

"For this project, I have been involved from the kickoff meeting and worked on the title, scenario, and character designs. As for character designs, I got so excited working on them and ended up doing more than what was requested.

For the logo design, I wanted to come up with something that resembles my style. I made it simple, yet something that will leave an impression the moment you see it.

I sat in on the audition and also took part in the recording sessions, so the characters turned out just as I imagined. The story is partly related to the main scenario of the comics, so I hope you look forward to that too."

About BLEACH

BLEACH is a smash-hit, sword-battle action manga by Tite Kubo that was serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump. Even after its conclusion, the series continues to enjoy enduring popularity worldwide, with over 130 million copies sold.

The animated TV series, which began airing in October 2004, has produced over 360 episodes to date, along with four feature films.

The final arc, Thousand-Year Blood War, premiered in October 2022 on TV TOKYO and other networks. The final part, BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity, is scheduled to be broadcast on July 25th 2026.

About BLEACH Mirror's High

Title: BLEACH Mirrors High

Platforms: App Store, Google Play

Genre: Immersive 13 Court Guard Squads Action

Distributor: Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Official Website URL: https://bleach-mh.bn-ent.net/en

Official Facebook Account: https://www.facebook.com/bleach.mirrorshigh/

Official X Account: https://x.com/BLEACH_mh

Official Instagram Account: https://www.instagram.com/bleach.mirrorshigh

Copyright Notice:

©Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, pierrot

©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

*Only the new characters' concept art carries the copyright notice shown below.

©TITE KUBO/SHUEISHA

Notice:

*Please check the Closed Beta Test sign-up page and the Terms and Conditions page for details on the test environment.

*Information is current as of the announcement date. Content may change without prior notice after the announcement.

*When publishing logos or images, please be sure to include the copyright notice.

*The user is responsible for any data charges incurred.

SOURCE Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.