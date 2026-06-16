Blissful Essence Introduces Springfield's First EXOMIND Treatment, Expanding Access to Innovative Wellness and Aesthetic Care

New wellness destination combines advanced brain health technology with aesthetic and restorative therapies

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blissful Essence Wellness Center today announced the launch of its comprehensive wellness and aesthetics center in Springfield, bringing the area's first EXOMIND treatment to the community while offering a range of services designed to support both physical and emotional well-being.

EXOMIND is leading-edge therapy that treats symptoms of depression and other mental health issues

EXOMIND by BTL is a noninvasive brain stimulation technology designed to support mental health, emotional regulation and cognitive performance. Using magnetic pulses to stimulate targeted areas of the brain, EXOMIND offers an innovative option for individuals seeking alternatives or complements to traditional treatments.

"As both a psychiatric provider and advocate for whole-person wellness, I've seen how closely mental and physical health are connected," said Dr. Hitekshya Nepal, MD, psychiatrist and co-owner of Blissful Essence. "We're excited to introduce Springfield to EXOMIND and provide our community with access to advanced therapies that help people feel better, think more clearly and improve their quality of life."

Blissful Essence is currently the only provider of EXOMIND in Springfield. In addition to EXOMIND, the center offers technology for body contouring, fat reduction and pain treatment; red light therapy; IV hormone and vitamin therapy; injectables and fillers; and GLP-1 weight loss treatments.

"Our vision for Blissful Essence has always been to create a destination where patients can invest in every aspect of their well-being," said Dr. Tola Danmole-Odimayo, DNP and co-owner of Blissful Essence. "Whether someone is looking to improve mental wellness, enhance their appearance or optimize their health, we're proud to offer innovative solutions in one welcoming environment."

Blissful Essence was established as an extension of TH Mental Health Services to address the growing demand for integrated wellness and aesthetic care. By combining evidence-based treatments with personalized attention, the practice empowers patients to look and feel their best from the inside out.

To celebrate the launch, Blissful Essence is hosting a ribbon cutting and launch event on Monday, June 29, from 2 to 7 p.m. at 2041 W Iles Ave, Springfield. Community members are invited to demo EXOMIND, tour the facility, meet the providers and take advantage of exclusive event-only pricing on select services. The event will also feature raffle prizes, giveaways and refreshments. Guests can RSVP by calling (217) 718-2910. Learn more about Blissful Essence at blissfulessencewellness.com.

SOURCE Blissful Essence