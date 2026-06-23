BLOCK STRONG LAUNCHES NEW SUMMER CAMPAIGN "IF THESE WALLS COULD TALK"

BlockStrong launches new campaign highlighting the lasting strength, protection, and value of concrete block homes. Post this

The campaign's television and digital spot follows a family throughout different stages of life inside a concrete block home. From childhood milestones and holiday traditions to everyday moments that become lifelong memories, the campaign highlights how a home built with concrete block is designed to stand strong through every chapter.

The campaign aims to broaden the conversation around home construction by focusing not only on structural performance, but also on what that performance protects. Behind every wall is a story. Behind every memory is a home built to last.

"For many families, a home is where life happens," said Matt Sitter, President of the Florida Concrete & Products Association. "As Florida continues to grow and homeowners look for homes that can stand the test of time, the materials used to build those homes matter. Concrete block construction has long been recognized for its durability, resilience, and ability to withstand Florida's demanding climate. This campaign highlights the lasting value of building homes that protect both families and the memories they create."

Concrete masonry has been a primary residential building material in Florida for decades because of its proven performance in hurricane-prone environments. According to the National Association of Home Builders, concrete homes provide disaster-resistant construction, require less maintenance, and can reduce heating and cooling costs by more than 30 percent. Research from the American Cement Association also evaluates insulated concrete homes using a 100-year service life, reinforcing the long-term durability that allows homes to protect generations of families and memories.

The campaign also reinforces BlockStrong's ongoing mission to educate homeowners, builders, and developers about the connection between quality building materials and the safety, comfort, and longevity of the homes people live in every day.

"If These Walls Could Talk" will run throughout the summer across television, streaming, digital, and social media platforms in Florida. The campaign was developed and is being overseen by Bright Rain Collaborative, the agency responsible for strategy, creative development, production, media planning, and public relations.

About Block Strong

Block Strong is a statewide initiative supported by the Florida Concrete and Product Association (FC&PA) and florida concrete masonry education council the Masonry Association of Florida. Its mission is to educate consumers, builders, and communities on the benefits of concrete block construction, including durability, energy efficiency, and hurricane, fire, and pest resistance. Helping Floridians build homes that are stronger, safer, and longer-lasting.

For more information, visit:

https://www.blockstrong.com

SOURCE Block Strong