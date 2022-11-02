Blood Market 2023-2027 Along with 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Industry Size & Comparison of 20 Vendors and 11 Countries

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blood Market share is expected to increase by USD 2195.69 million from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.31% - according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historic (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segment, and region. The Y-O-Y growth rate of the Blood Market is estimated at 4.13% as of 2023. Moreover, the market is fragmented. Our analysts have conducted an internal and external analysis of vendors to help companies understand the wider business environment as well as the strength and weaknesses of key market players. Our report also forecasts the Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants & Rivalry ranging between LOW-MODERATE during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Blood Market 2023-2027

Find Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria Prepared Exclusively by Technavio Research Analysts

One of the core components of customer landscape is Price Sensitivity – an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Moreover, this report also provides impact of price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to the buyer, and quality is not important ) which are expected to range between LOW-HIGH from 2023-2027.

expected to range between from Our report provides extensive information on the customer landscape of the Blood market, involving qualitative and quantitative intelligence.

FOR A DETAILED OVERVIEW OF CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE, REQUEST SAMPLE PAGES

The Blood Market Report Also Offers Information on the Criticality of Inputs, R&D, Capex, Technology, Labor, and Brand of 20 Vendors Listed Below –

Agena Bioscience Inc.

AXO Science

BAG Health Care GmbH

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Becton Dickinson & Co.

& Co. Cardinal Health Inc.

CSL Ltd.

DIAGAST SAS

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Grifols SA

Haemonetics Corp.

Immucor Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Nipro Medical Corp.

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Rapid Labs Ltd.

Terumo Corp.

Merck KGaA

Abbott Laboratories

DOWNLOAD SAMPLE REPORT FOR MORE ACCESS

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparison, and Y-O-Y Growth of Blood Industry Segment

The market is segmented by Product (Whole Blood Collection and Processing, Blood Screening Products, Blood Typing Products, and Source Plasma Collection) and End-user (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), and Others).

and By Product - The whole blood collection and processing segment shows a gradual increase in demand during 2023-2027.

The shows a gradual increase in demand during The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the growing demand for blood for various applications such as blood transfusions, surgical procedures, and the treatment of diseases.

INTERESTED TO PROCURE THE DATA?

DOWNLOAD SAMPLE REPORT

Rising Number of Hospitals and Blood Banks is Notably Driving the Blood Market Growth

The number of healthcare providers and their capability to provide specific services is increasing. The rising incidence of medical emergencies, chronic diseases, and disease outbreaks is supporting the expansion of patient care centers and hospitals. Donated blood needs a stand-by of blood bags to be stored at appropriate temperatures. In addition, improvements in healthcare coverage and changes in related laws have improved the accessibility and affordability of different types of medical treatment. The rise in the volume of blood and blood components available in storage facilities has led to a high demand for blood. Such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

TO ACCESS WHAT ARE THE LATEST DRIVERS, TRENDS, AND CHALLENGES INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THIS MARKET? REQUEST SAMPLE REPORT

Chart & Data Table on Historic Market Size (2017-2021), Comparison and Y-O-Y Growth of 11 Countries of Blood Industry

The market is segmented by Geography into North America (The US and Canada ), Europe (The UK, Germany , France , and Rest of Europe ), Asia ( China and India ), and Rest of World ( Argentina , Australia , Brazil , and Rest of the world).

North America is projected to contribute 40% of the market growth by 2027. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the growth in the number of different surgical procedures, the rising number of road accidents and sports injuries, the increasing number of blood donors, and the rising prevalence of different types of cancer . Growth in the end-user base will also drive the growth of the regional market.

is projected to contribute The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the . will also drive the growth of the regional market. The COVID-19 pandemic led to a rise in demand for blood in North America . As the pandemic spread across the region, the regional market was impacted in terms of supply of and demand for blood. In April 2020 , the US FDA issued guidelines to address the urgent need for blood and blood components. This is expected to increase the number of blood donation drives, in turn, will drive the growth of the regional blood market during the forecast period.

FOR MORE INSIGHTS ON THE MARKET SHARE OF VARIOUS REGIONS, VIEW PDF SAMPLE NOW!

Related Reports -

Venous Blood Collection Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 – The market share is expected to increase by USD 868.11 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (vein blood gas sampling and intraoperative blood salvage) and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)). To get more exclusive research insights: VIEW SUMMARY OF THE REPORT FOR MORE

Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood (UCB) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 – The market share is expected to increase by USD 1.47 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.87%. The rising prevalence of several chronic disorders is one of the key factors driving the market growth. To get more exclusive research insights: VIEW SUMMARY OF THE REPORT FOR MORE

Blood Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.31% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2195.69 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.13 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Agena Bioscience Inc., AXO Science, BAG Health Care GmbH, Beckman Coulter Inc., Becton Dickinson & Co., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., CSL Ltd., DIAGAST SAS, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Grifols SA, Haemonetics Corp., Immucor Inc., Medtronic Plc, Nipro Medical Corp., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Rapid Labs Ltd., Terumo Corp., Merck KGaA, and Abbott Laboratories Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Whole blood collection and processing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Whole blood collection and processing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Whole blood collection and processing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Whole blood collection and processing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Whole blood collection and processing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.4 Blood screening products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Blood screening products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Blood screening products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Blood screening products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Blood screening products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.5 Blood typing products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Blood typing products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Blood typing products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Blood typing products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Blood typing products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.6 Source plasma collection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 41: Chart on Source plasma collection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Source plasma collection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Source plasma collection - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Source plasma collection - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 46: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 54: Chart on Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 58: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 64: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 66: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 68: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 72: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 76: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 80: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 96: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 99: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 100: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 104: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 111: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 112: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 114: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

11.4 Agena Bioscience Inc.

Exhibit 116: Agena Bioscience Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Agena Bioscience Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Agena Bioscience Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 AXO Science

Exhibit 119: AXO Science - Overview



Exhibit 120: AXO Science - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: AXO Science - Key offerings

11.6 Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 122: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 123: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 124: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 125: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 126: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

11.7 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 127: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 Cardinal Health Inc.

Exhibit 132: Cardinal Health Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Cardinal Health Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Cardinal Health Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 CSL Ltd.

Exhibit 137: CSL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: CSL Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: CSL Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 140: CSL Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: CSL Ltd. - Segment focus

11.10 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 142: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 145: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

11.11 Grifols SA

Exhibit 147: Grifols SA - Overview



Exhibit 148: Grifols SA - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Grifols SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Grifols SA - Segment focus

11.12 Haemonetics Corp.

Exhibit 151: Haemonetics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Haemonetics Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Haemonetics Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Haemonetics Corp. - Segment focus

11.13 Immucor Inc.

Exhibit 155: Immucor Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Immucor Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Immucor Inc. - Key offerings

11.14 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 158: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 159: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 161: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

11.15 Nipro Medical Corp.

Exhibit 163: Nipro Medical Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Nipro Medical Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Nipro Medical Corp. - Key offerings

11.16 Rapid Labs Ltd.

Exhibit 166: Rapid Labs Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Rapid Labs Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Rapid Labs Ltd. - Key offerings

11.17 Terumo Corp.

Exhibit 169: Terumo Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Terumo Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Terumo Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 172: Terumo Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Terumo Corp. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 174: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 175: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 176: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 177: Research methodology



Exhibit 178: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 179: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 180: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio