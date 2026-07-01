Blood Test Screens Dogs for Multiple Diseases at Once, Peer-Reviewed Study Shows

OXFORD, United Kingdom, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LatusPet Limited, a University of Oxford biotech startup, today announced a first-of-its-kind scientific publication, titled "Application of NMR-Based Metabolomics and Machine Learning for Non-Invasive Disease Screening in Dogs," in Frontiers in Veterinary Science. The study shows that its proprietary SINO platform, which combines advanced blood NMR metabolomic analysis with machine learning, can detect cancer and cardiovascular disease and assess overall health in dogs from a single blood sample, with a diagnostic accuracy (ROC AUC) of over 90%.

The study, led by Prof. Riccardo Finotello of Link University, Rome, with University of Oxford scientists and clinical partners, is the first published evidence that blood NMR metabolomic analysis combined with machine learning can screen companion animals for several diseases at once. It involved 139 dogs across Italian veterinary centres. What sets the approach apart is how it was tested: rather than comparing one disease against healthy animals alone, each condition was separated from a realistic mix of other diseases and healthy dogs together, a harder, more honest test, and closer to everyday practice. The platform was built and validated specifically for dogs, and LatusPet plans to add further conditions each year, with work underway to extend it to other species.

"Beyond early detection, I believe one of the most exciting future research directions will be exploring its role in the non-invasive monitoring of treatment response and disease remission," said Prof. Riccardo Finotello, lead author and a leading European veterinary oncologist. "Beyond early detection, there is real potential for non-invasive monitoring of treatment over time."

"This is the kind of science that changes a profession," said Dr Simone Scoccianti, Chief Veterinary Officer at LatusPet. "One blood draw at a routine check-up could flag risk before any clinical signs appear: the shift from reactive to proactive care."

"Disease leaves a chemical signature in the blood, and we have learned to read that signature in dogs," said Prof. Daniel C. Anthony, Chief Scientific Officer at LatusPet. "From a single sample we can assess several conditions at once, a depth of insight that has not been available in veterinary medicine before."

"We have proven that the science works," said Dr Bobo Nazarov, Founder of LatusPet. "Our mission now is to put this technology into the hands of every vet, so no treatable disease goes undetected for want of the right test."

LatusPet is now expanding to larger cohorts and more diseases, and is seeking veterinary partners who share its commitment to proactive pet care.

About LatusPet

LatusPet Limited is a University of Oxford biotech startup combining advanced blood analysis with artificial intelligence for non-invasive health screening in companion animals, screening for multiple diseases from a single serum sample, with academic and clinical partners including the University of Oxford and partners across Italy.

Contacts

Emily Robinson

+44 7574938845

[email protected]

www.latuspet.com

Study: Frontiers in Veterinary Science (DOI: 10.3389/fvets.2026.1830153)

SOURCE LatusPet Limited