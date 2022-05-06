Blood Transfusion and Intravenous Equipment Market Global Report 2022-2026: Focus on Main Patent Trends within the Industry and Market Player Profiles

DUBLIN, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blood Transfusion and Intravenous Equipment Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this report is broad. It covers blood transfusion products, blood intravenous products and end users of blood transfusion and intravenous equipment.

The market has been segmented by transfusion products into apheresis devices, blood bags and accessories, blood component separators, blood mixers, consumables and supplies, filters, fridges and freezers, and pathogen reduction systems. Revenue forecasts for 2021-2026 are given for each segment and regional market with estimated values derived from the revenue of manufacturers' total revenues. The main geographic markets, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (ROW), are included.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each region in the blood transfusion and intravenous equipment market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global blood transfusion and intravenous equipment market and current trends within the industry.

Key industry acquisitions and strategic alliances are given from 2015 to 2020.

This report also examines the main patent trends within the industry and profiles market players that deal in blood transfusion and intravenous equipment.

The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the main vendors in the global blood transfusion and intravenous equipment market.

Report Includes

An up-to-date review of the global blood transfusion and intravenous (IV) equipment market

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue (sales) data from 2019-2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Highlights of the upcoming market potential for blood transfusion and intravenous equipment, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Evaluation and forecast the global market size for blood transfusion and IV equipment revenues, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, end user, and geographic region

Technology assessment of the key drivers, restraints and opportunities that will shape the market over the next five years (2021 to 2027)

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

In-depth information on R&D investment, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market

The blood transfusion market is expected to see significant gains over the next few years on account of numerous technological advancements in this field. One of the key advancements includes the use of stem cell technology for the development of lab-grown blood cells of blood groups for human use. This is expected to have a positive impact on the industry over the forecast period.



The market is segmented into two parts: blood transfusion market and the intravenous equipment market.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Market Potential

Regulatory Framework

The National Center for Biotechnology Information

Joint U.K. Blood Transfusion and Tissue Transplantation Services Professional Advisory Committee

World Health Organization (Who)

National Aids Control Organization

Food and Drug Administration (Fda)

Recommendations for Investigational Covid-19 Convalescent Plasma

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threat of New Entrants

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Competitive Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Growth Indicators

Technological Trends

Regulatory Trends

Industry Growth Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures

Increasing Road Accidents

Growing Geriatric Populations

Growth in Home Care Driving Demand for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps

Chapter 4 Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic

Overview

Impact on Medtech

Elective and Noncritical Procedures

Shift in Manufacturing

Regulatory Delays, Clinical Trials and Product Launches

Supply Chain Disruptions

Impact of Covid-19 on the Blood Transfusion Services Market

Impact of Covid-19 on the Intravenous Equipment Market

Chapter 5 Blood Transfusion Market by Product Type

Apheresis Devices

Blood Bags and Accessories

Blood Component Separators

Blood Mixers

Consumables and Supplies

Filters

Fridges and Freezers

Pathogen Reduction Systems

Others

Chapter 6 Intravenous Equipment Market by Product Type

Administration Sets

Drip Chambers

Infusion Pumps

Iv Catheters

Needleless Connectors

Securement Devices

Stopcocks and Check Valves

Others

Chapter 7 Blood Transfusion and Intravenous Equipment Market by End-user

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Others

Chapter 8 Blood Transfusion and Intravenous Equipment Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Mergers and Acquisitions

Amsino International

Angiodynamics

Argon Medical Devices

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International, Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Cardinal Health

Fresenius Se & Co. Kgaa

Icu Medical, Inc.

Innovations

Vendor Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Amsino International Inc.

Angiodynamics Inc.

Argon Medical Devices Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

BD

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Codan Us Corp.

Elcam Medical Inc.

Fresenius Se & Co. Kgaa

Grifols S.A.

Haemonetics Corp.

Halyard Health Inc.

Icu Medical, Inc.

Immucor Inc.

Iradimed Corp.

Macopharma Sa

Medline Industries

Moog Inc.

Poly Medicure Ltd.

Zyno Medical LLC

