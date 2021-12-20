Bloomberg Airing Private Eyes on "World's Greatest!..." TV Show on December 25th

RENO, Nev., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- How2Media, the producers of the television show "World's Greatest!...", announced today that they have recently selected Private Eyes to be a part of their most popular television series. The show will be aired on Bloomberg TV, on Saturday, December 25th, 2021, at 3.30 pm EST.

In today's environment, background checks on prospective employees have become an imperative norm rather than an exception, but not all background checks are created equal. Our services at Private Eyes have been one of the most trusted background check services in our industry, growing for the past 22 years and we are on track for further growth. "World's Greatest!..." Executive Producer Kyle Freeman said, "We think their story will be meaningful as well as educational to our viewers."

As part of the show, How2Media sent a film crew to visit us on location at Private Eyes to learn our behind-the-scenes story and see firsthand why we are an impactful and growing company, and to show the viewers of "World's Greatest!..." why Private Eyes was selected as the best in our category, earning a feature on the show.

"World's Greatest!..." is a thirty-minute show dedicated to highlighting the world's greatest companies, products, places, and people. Each show is a fast-paced tour around the world featuring behind the scenes footage, informative interviews, and exciting visuals, and we are honored to be a part of it!

Private Eyes is a trusted background screening partner for clients in all 50 states with access to information in over 200 countries, and over 22 years of innovation and customer satisfaction. Private Eyes is accredited through PBSA and has a team of FCRA Certified Experts that are responsible for following all state and federal guidelines. Beyond background screening, Private Eyes also offers income verifications, designed to streamline your loan approval rates. For more information on Private Eyes services, please visit privateeyesbackgroundchecks.com .

