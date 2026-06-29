BLOOMBERG BUSINESSWEEK VIETNAM LAUNCHES VIETNAM INFRASTRUCTURE SYMPOSIUM 2026

Infrastructure, Investment and Vietnam's Next Growth Chapter

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Businessweek Vietnam (BBWV) will host the inaugural Vietnam Infrastructure Symposium 2026 on 9 July at Riverstage Thu Thiem, bringing together more than 100 leaders from government, business, finance, investment, and industry to discuss one of the most important drivers of Vietnam's future growth: infrastructure.

The Symposium comes at a pivotal moment for Vietnam. Following 7.83% GDP growth in Q1 2026, driven by strong manufacturing, construction, and services activity, and the country's recent upgrade to FTSE Russell Secondary Emerging Market status, attention is increasingly turning to the infrastructure investments needed to sustain growth, attract capital, and enhance competitiveness.

From transportation and logistics to energy, industrial development, and digital connectivity, infrastructure will play a central role in supporting Vietnam's next phase of economic transformation.

The event also marks the launch of the BBWV Symposium Series—a new invitation-only platform designed to bring together decision-makers for focused discussions on the issues shaping Vietnam's future.

Designed to encourage meaningful dialogue rather than large-scale conference participation, the Symposium will explore:

Infrastructure and economic competitiveness

Logistics and supply chain connectivity

Energy and sustainable development

Industrial and manufacturing ecosystems

Digital infrastructure and innovation

Public-private partnerships and investment opportunities

The Vietnam Infrastructure Symposium aims to foster constructive dialogue, practical insights, and stronger connections among leaders helping to build Vietnam's next chapter of growth.

About Bloomberg Businessweek Vietnam

Bloomberg Businessweek Vietnam (BBWV) is published by Beacon Asia Media under license from Bloomberg L.P.

Through its print magazine, digital platform BBW.vn, social channels, executive events, and thought leadership initiatives, BBWV serves as a platform for conversations around business, leadership, investment, innovation, and the trends shaping Vietnam's future.

About Beacon Asia Media

Beacon Asia Media (BAM) is a media, content, and events company whose ecosystem includes Bloomberg Businessweek Vietnam, BBW.vn, BAM Studios, executive events, custom publishing, branded content, video production, and strategic communications solutions.

Through print, digital, video, social, and live experiences, BAM brings together leaders, brands, and communities to share ideas and insights that matter.

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SOURCE Bloomberg Businessweek Vietnam