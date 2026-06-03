Bloomberg Industry Group Acquires Regology to Deliver More Proactive, AI-Driven Regulatory Change Management for Compliance Teams

ARLINGTON, Va., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Industry Group today announced that it has acquired Regology, a leading AI-powered global regulatory intelligence platform, expanding its ability to help organizations navigate regulatory change with greater speed, clarity, and confidence.

Bloomberg Industry Group Acquires Regology

"This acquisition expands how we support customers who have been telling us they are managing increased regulatory complexity," said Josh Eastright, CEO of Bloomberg Industry Group. "By bringing together Regology's global regulatory coverage and advanced AI with the data, news, and intelligence of Bloomberg Law, Bloomberg Tax, and Bloomberg Government, we're helping organizations move faster from awareness to action."

The acquisition grows Bloomberg Industry Group's portfolio of law, tax, and government affairs solutions by integrating AI-driven regulatory change management capabilities. Together, the companies will help organizations worldwide identify emerging regulatory risks earlier, assess impact more effectively, and take action as requirements evolve.

"We built Regology to help compliance teams keep pace with global regulatory change," said Mukund Goenka, CEO of Regology. "Joining Bloomberg Industry Group allows us to pair our AI platform with deep legal and regulatory expertise so organizations can better anticipate change, understand its impact, and respond with confidence."

By combining Bloomberg Industry Group's trusted primary sources, expert analysis, and editorial coverage with Regology's purpose-built regulatory AI, the combined offering supports the full regulatory change lifecycle—from horizon scanning and risk identification to impact assessment and compliance action.

Regology's platform, built around its Smart Law Library™, a curated and continuously updated collection of laws tailored to each organization, delivers continuous monitoring across U.S. federal and state regulations and more than 135 countries. It connects regulatory change directly to internal policies, risks, and controls, helping organizations move from reactive monitoring to a more proactive approach.

For more information, please visit https://aboutbloombergindustry.com/blRa.

About Bloomberg Industry Group

Bloomberg Industry Group empowers professionals in government, law, tax, and accounting with industry knowledge and AI-enabled technology, enabling them to take decisive action and make the most of every opportunity. Bloomberg Industry Group is an affiliate of Bloomberg L.P. For more information, visit bloombergindustry.com.

About Regology

Regology is a global provider of AI-powered regulatory intelligence that helps compliance, legal, and operations teams manage evolving regulations across the U.S. and international jurisdictions. Its platform is built around the Smart Law Library™, a curated and continuously updated collection of laws tailored to each organization. Regology's AI agents deliver regulatory research, monitor changes in real time, and identify required actions, enabling organizations to stay compliant and respond with confidence.

SOURCE Bloomberg Industry Group