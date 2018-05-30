Bloomberg Tax And Baker McKenzie To Host 8th Annual Washington, D.C. Transfer Pricing Conference June 6-7

ARLINGTON, Va., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax and Baker McKenzie today announced that they will be hosting their 8th Annual Global Transfer Pricing Conference in Washington, D.C. in association with the Tax Management Educational Institute, on June 6-7 at the National Press Club. Legislative and regulatory officials and expert practitioners will provide insight and analysis on the trends impacting transfer pricing in the year to come. For additional event information and registration, please visit https://www.bna.com/globaltransferpricing-dc/.

The conference will address the implications of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 on transfer pricing, including how companies are adjusting their transfer pricing strategies, the impact of the recent tax overhaul on state and local tax authorities and tax disputes insights from the IRS and seasoned litigators. Looking globally, the two-day event will focus on the international implications of tax reform as well as key developments in taxation of the digital economy. Additional transfer pricing issues to be explored include BEPS, country-by country reporting, attribution of profits to permanent establishments, advance pricing agreements, and the Multilateral Instrument.

"Bloomberg Tax is delighted to host the 8th Annual Global Transfer Pricing Conference in D.C. with Baker McKenzie convening the premier conference for global transfer pricing professionals," said Darren McKewen, President, Bloomberg Tax. "The passing of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2107 has altered the transfer pricing landscape, and hearing directly from top IRS officials on these changes is sure to make this year's conference another must-attend event."

"With the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, as well as developments abroad, US and foreign multinational companies need to rethink their transfer pricing approaches to adapt to the new framework and mitigate risk," notes Salim Rahim, Chair of Baker McKenzie's Transfer Pricing practice. "The panelists at this year's Global Transfer Pricing Conference will provide attendees with unique insights on how these once-in-a-generation changes may impact the future of transfer pricing."

Keynote speakers include:

Rep. Peter Roskam (R-Ill.), Chairman, Tax Policy Subcommittee, House Committee on Ways and Means

Chairman, Tax Policy Subcommittee, House Committee on Ways and Means Mark Mazur, Robert C. Pozen Director, Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center

Robert C. Pozen Director, Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center Nikole Flax, Deputy Commissioner, Large Business & International, Internal Revenue Service

Deputy Commissioner, Large Business & International, Internal Revenue Service Kirsten Wielobob, Deputy Commissioner for Services & Enforcement, Internal Revenue Service

Deputy Commissioner for Services & Enforcement, Internal Revenue Service Kenneth W. Wood, Deputy Associate Chief Counsel, (International – Transfer Pricing & INTL Programs), ACCI, Internal Revenue Service

Additional featured speakers include:

Mike Barker, International Tax Director, Fluor Corporation

International Tax Director, Fluor Corporation Matthew Dayton, Connecticut Department of Revenue Services

Connecticut Department of Revenue Services Arlene Fitzpatrick, Principal, National Tax Department, Ernst & Young LLP

Principal, National Tax Department, Ernst & Young LLP Jesse Hereford, Director, State Tax Controversy, Walmart

Director, State Tax Controversy, Walmart John Hughes, Director, Internal Revenue Service, Advance Pricing and Mutual Agreement Program

Director, Internal Revenue Service, Advance Pricing and Mutual Agreement Program Jeff Langer, Senior Tax Manager, The Home Depot

Senior Tax Manager, The Home Depot John B. Magee, Partner, Morgan Lewis

Partner, Morgan Lewis Mike McDonald, Executive Director, Transfer Pricing Services, National Tax Department, Ernst & Young LLP

Executive Director, Transfer Pricing Services, National Tax Department, Ernst & Young LLP Rafael Melo, Senior Transfer Pricing Controller, American Honda Motor Company, Inc.

Senior Transfer Pricing Controller, American Honda Motor Company, Inc. Alejandro Barran Zubaran, Transfer Pricing, Mexican Tax Administration Service

Transfer Pricing, Mexican Tax Administration Service Cynthia Zuk, Director of Global Transfer Pricing, Willis Towers Watson

About Bloomberg Tax

Bloomberg Tax provides comprehensive global research, news and technology services enabling tax professionals to get the timely, accurate, and in-depth information they need to plan and comply with confidence. Our flagship Bloomberg Tax platform combines the proven expertise and perspectives of leading tax practitioners in our renowned Tax Management PortfoliosTM with integrated news from the industry-leading Daily Tax Report®, authoritative analysis and insights, primary sources, and time-saving practice tools. Bloomberg Tax technology solutions on our proprietary Advantage platform help practitioners simplify complex processes to better control risk and maximize profitability. For more information, visit https://www.bna.com/tax/.

About Baker McKenzie

Baker McKenzie helps clients overcome the challenges of competing in the global economy. We solve complex legal and tax problems across borders and practice areas. Our unique culture, developed over 65 years, enables our 13,000 people to understand local markets and navigate multiple jurisdictions, working together as trusted colleagues and friends to instill confidence in our clients. Our Global Transfer Pricing practice includes over 200 lawyers and economists who deliver innovative and commercially pragmatic advice and assistance in design, implementation and defense across markets. For more information, visit www.bakermckenzie.com.

About Tax Management Educational Institute

Tax Management Educational Institute (TMEI) is an independent educational organization founded by Tax Management, Inc., a subsidiary of The Bureau of National Affairs, Inc. TMEI is devoted solely to the conduct of responsible, professional seminars and conferences of the highest quality dedicated to issues of tax policy and practice, and to the funding of related scholarly endeavors.

