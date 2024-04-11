The newest Carousel @ Bloomingdale's offers shoppers a sentimental one-stop-shop for summer must-haves

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomingdale's today announces the launch of its latest Carousel: Camp Bloomingdale's. The pop-up space will transform into the ultimate summer destination for all ages, complete with a wide assortment of multicategory must-haves including swimwear, accessories, beauty, food, beverage favorites, and so much more. For the first time, Bloomingdale's will welcome Coleman, the experts in outdoor gear and equipment, offering an array of campsite essentials.

BLOOMINGDALE'S LAUNCHES "CAMP BLOOMINGDALE'S"

Camp Bloomingdale's presents a variety of new brands and fun products inclusive of sunscreen by Summer Camp, bracelets by the Little Words Project, FLIRKRFIRE'S Personal Fireplace, and Candy Lab's Candy Sushi Set. From Coleman, shoppers can purchase outdoor necessities such as the 1900 Collection 3-1 stove, reunion coolers, iconic lanterns, and foldable chairs for adults and kids alike.

Customers can expect camp-inspired ready-to-wear from Mother Denim, Free City, Daydreamer, Vintage Havana, Solid & Stripes, and exclusives by AQUA including jogger, hoodie, short and t-shirt sets for women and kids. Limited edition Camp Bloomingdale's merchandise including fanny-packs, mugs, s'mores kits, flashlights and socks will also be available for purchase both in-store and online.

"Camp carries a positive connotation for many, suggestive of memories of fun and adventure. We are excited to bring this nostalgia to life through our latest Carousel activation with a fresh assortment of playful brands for all ages, bright colors, and must-have gifts that create the ultimate camp shopping destination," shared Frank Berman, Executive Chief Marketing Officer, at Bloomingdale's.

Shoppers are invited to join in celebrating the kick-off of Camp Bloomingdale's in the Carousel on April 13 at the 59th St flagship with activations including:

Camp Carousel Embroidery & Patch Bar: With a Camp Bloomingdale's purchase, shoppers can stop by the Camp Customization bar for complimentary embroidering and patches.

Coleman T-Shirt Giveaway: The first 250 customers to join the Camp Carousel celebration will receive a Coleman T-shirt with the ability to customize at the embroidery bar.

Little Words Project Bracelet Bar: Visit the brand that inspires and encourages kindness to create a custom piece that gives new meaning to friendship bracelets.

StickerBeans: Shop the exclusive collection at Bloomingdales, featuring the brand's signature rhinestone stickers, and receive a pack of 'Camp Sentiments' with any Camp Carousel purchase.

Katie J Bow Gifts and Sweet Treats: Get styled for camp with Katie J! Shop the Camp assortment and receive a Bow and a sweet Candy Kebab treat.

Crocs Come as You are Customization Station: With the purchase of Crocs, guests can customize and make them uniquely theirs with an onsite artist and crafting station. Shoppers are also invited to stop by the Croc Jibbitz bar to customize crocs all month long.

With the purchase of Crocs, guests can customize and make them uniquely theirs with an onsite artist and crafting station.

Camp Bloomingdale's officially launches online and in select Bloomingdale's locations on April 11th. 59th Street, Boca Raton Town Center, North Michigan Ave, Chestnut Hill, White Plains, The Mall at Millenia, Roosevelt Field, Soho, Old Orchard, Mosaic, University Village, Sherman Oaks Fashion Square, Walt Whitman, Bergen Shops at Riverside, and Short Hills will all carry the camp inspired assortment.

About Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's is America's only nationwide, full-line, upscale department store. A division of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M), it currently operates 32 Bloomingdale's stores, 21 Bloomingdale's The Outlet stores, and three Bloomie's stores across the country with a presence in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. In addition, Bloomingdale's operates international locations in Dubai and Kuwait. Founded in 1872, the iconic retailer celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2022. Be sure to follow @bloomingdales on social media, become a Loyallist, and for more information, or to shop any time, visit www.bloomingdales.com .

