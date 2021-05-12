Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Size, Share & Analysis 2020-2028:Focus on Bottles, Vials, Ampoules, & Pre-Filled Syringes & Injectables

DUBLIN, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Product, By Raw Material, And By End-Use, And By Region, Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blow-fill-seal technology market size is expected to reach USD 499.3 Million in 2028, and register a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period.

Constantly growing pharmaceuticals company and rising need for a technique to prevent potential extraneous contamination is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Increasing investments for constant advancements in Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology



Growing awareness regarding prominent advantage offered by blow-fill-seal technique such as sterile and hygienic solution for dispersing products and sealing containers without or minimal human intervention in the fill/finish process among manufacturers in food and beverage, and pharmaceutical industries is a major factor driving market growth. Blow-fill-seal technique has been approved by FDA as an ideal automated process for forming, filling, and sealing containers in a continuous process with contamination.



Constant developments in BFS technology is enabling contamination-free packaging of wide-range of containers such as vials with inserted caps, twist-off vials, reclose-able vials, multi-dose bottles, single dose or unit dose pre-filled syringes, as well as electrolyte and sports-drink bottles.



Manufacturing of products using BFS technology requires relatively higher capital investments, which leads to high cost of the final product. This factor could hamper demand for BFS technology and hamper market growth to some extent.



Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the product type segments, the bottles segment accounted for significantly high revenue share in the global market in 2020, as bottles are light-in-weight as compared to other options and are easily portable.

Among the raw material segments, the Polyvinylchloride (PVC) segment accounted for significant revenue share in 2020. The Polyethylene (PE) segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Among the end-use segments, the pharmaceutical segment accounted for major revenue share in the global market in 2020, and is expected to register considerably high CAGR during the forecast period. Rapidly growing pharmaceutical industry and rising demand for accurate single-dose packages, ampoules, and vials, to optimize product quality are factors expected to drive revenue growth if this segment.

The food and beverages segment is expected to register considerably high revenue growth rate during the forecast period, due to growing demand for packed food and beverages, rising need for blow-fill-seal technique to disperse products in order to lower human intervention and food contamination.

North America market accounted for the substantially high revenue share in 2020, due to presence of large number of major pharmaceutical companies, coupled with need for hygienic packaging to avoid contamination of drugs.

market accounted for significantly high revenue share in 2020, as the BFS technology was developed in and it has relatively high demand in the pharmaceutical industry in the region. The Asia Pacific market is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period in the global blow-fill-seal technology market, due to rapidly growing various end-use industries such as food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020 - 2028



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rise in demand from healthcare and pharmaceutical sector.

4.2.2.2. Shift in consumer preference against the use of food preservatives

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Cost-To-Benefit Ratio A Concern to Small Manufacturers

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Blow-Fill-Seal Technology By Product Insights & Trends

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.2. Bottles

5.3. Vials

5.4. Ampoules

5.5. Pre-Filled Syringes & Injectables



Chapter 6. Blow-Fill-Seal Technology By Raw Material Insights & Trends

6.1. Raw Material Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

6.2. Polypropylene (PP)

6.3. Polyethylene (PE)

6.3.3. High-Density Polyethylene

6.3.4. Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)



Chapter 7. Blow-Fill-Seal Technology By End Use Insights & Trends

7.1. End Use Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

7.2. Pharmaceuticals

7.3. Others



Chapter 8. Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Regional Outlook

8.1. Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market share By Region, 2021 & 2028



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4. Market positioning

9.5. Strategy Benchmarking

9.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Recipharm

Unipharma

Rommelag

Unicep Packaging

Catalent

The Ritedose Corporation

Lyondellbasell

Weiler Engineering

Nupharma Group

Birgi Mefar Group.

