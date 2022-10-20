Blow Molding Machinery Market Size to Grow by USD 994.14 Mn, 37% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The blow molding machinery market size is estimated to grow by USD 994.14 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.21% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. This report has been segmented by end-user (food packaging, construction, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Blow Molding Machinery Market 2022-2026

Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Blow Molding Machinery Market: Segmentation Analysis

By geography, North America will lead the blow molding machinery market during the forecast period. The region is expected to account for 37% of the market's growth. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rapidly evolving retail and food and beverage industries. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and India are the key countries for the blow molding machinery market in APAC.

By end-user, the food packaging segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as a rise in the demand from end-user industries, such as food and beverage owing to the increasing consumption of food products. factors are expected to increase the demand for blow molding machinery during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Blow Molding Machinery Market: Driver and Trend

The growth of the e-commerce industry is driving the blow molding machinery market growth. The need for packaging is rising, which is fueling the demand for packaging machinery. Micro-flute packaging is lightweight and has improved insulating properties, which are ideal for transit packaging. The proliferation of e-commerce and its impact on supply chain operations have lowered the speed and cycle time for order fulfillment and delivery. Such developments have created a demand for high-efficiency packaging materials, which is leading to a demand for blow molding machinery. These factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

The development of advanced plastic manufacturing machinery is one of the key trends. Important operations such as integration safety, temperature measurement, and vibration analysis can be monitored by incorporating condition-monitoring technology. Plastic manufacturing machinery vendors are making advanced machinery by providing high-definition touchscreen displays for supervisory control and data acquisition. In addition, they are equipping plastic manufacturing machines with advanced design and simulation tools. Thus, advances in technology are helping manufacturers improve the quality and volumes of plastic production. Such factors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. Buy Now for detailed information about market dynamics

Related Reports

Centrifugal Blower Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (food processing, wastewater treatment, chemical and petrochemical, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). 48% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market share growth by the food processing segment has been significant.

Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (medical, electronics, automotive, packaging, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market share growth by the medical segment will be significant.

Blow Molding Machinery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.21% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 994.14 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.62 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BEKUM Maschinenfabriken GmbH, Blow Enterprises, British Plastics Federation, Chia-Ming Machinery Co Ltd., Golfang Mfg. & Development Co. Ltd., Jagmohan Pla-Mach Pvt. Ltd., Jiangsu Victor Machinery Co. Ltd, Jomar Corp., Meccanoplastica Srl, Nissei ASB Machine Co. Ltd., Parker Plastic Machinery Co. Ltd., Polymechplast Machines Ltd., SuZhou Bestar Blow Molding Technology Co. Ltd., The Japan Steel Works Ltd., thyssenkrupp AG, Universal Machinery and Services, Zeel Plast Machinery, Suma Plastic Machinery Co. Ltd., and Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Food packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Food packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Food packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Food packaging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Food packaging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Blow Enterprises

Exhibit 93: Blow Enterprises - Overview



Exhibit 94: Blow Enterprises - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Blow Enterprises - Key offerings

10.4 Chia Ming Machinery Co Ltd.

Exhibit 96: Chia Ming Machinery Co Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Chia Ming Machinery Co Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Chia Ming Machinery Co Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Golfang Mfg. and Development Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 99: Golfang Mfg. and Development Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Golfang Mfg. and Development Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Golfang Mfg. and Development Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Jagmohan Pla Mach Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 102: Jagmohan Pla Mach Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Jagmohan Pla Mach Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Jagmohan Pla Mach Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Jiangsu Victor Machinery Co. Ltd

Exhibit 105: Jiangsu Victor Machinery Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 106: Jiangsu Victor Machinery Co. Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Jiangsu Victor Machinery Co. Ltd - Key offerings

10.8 Jomar Corp.

Exhibit 108: Jomar Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Jomar Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Jomar Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 Nissei ASB Machine Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Nissei ASB Machine Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Nissei ASB Machine Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Nissei ASB Machine Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Polymechplast Machines Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Polymechplast Machines Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Polymechplast Machines Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Polymechplast Machines Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 The Japan Steel Works Ltd.

Exhibit 121: The Japan Steel Works Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: The Japan Steel Works Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: The Japan Steel Works Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: The Japan Steel Works Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio