BLR Aerospace Announces New FAA Supplemental Type Certificate for Replacement King Air 350 and 360 Winglets

EVERETT, Wash., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BLR Aerospace, a company of Ducommun Incorporated, is proud to announce a new FAA Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for replacement Winglets on King Air 350 & 360 model series airplanes.

BLR is a worldwide distributor of winglet systems for King Air 90, 200, and 300 aircraft. This new STC introduces BLR's proven winglet technology as a replacement option for the OEM winglet installed on King Air 350 and 360 aircraft. This milestone builds on BLR's multi-decade history as a premier provider of aerodynamic upgrades, with hundreds of King Air winglet systems currently in service worldwide.

The replacement BLR winglets are interchangeable with the current OEM winglet design. A replacement winglet purchase includes a primered winglet, lens, and attachment hardware. The winglet is compatible with the OEM light brackets and other STC lighting systems. Each order includes FAA-approved Instructions for Continued Airworthiness, and Installation Instructions while maintaining the baseline OEM Airplane Flight Manual.

The replacement winglet is currently FAA-approved and BLR plans to seek STC validation with other regulatory authorities.

BLR will offer replacement King Air 350 and 360 winglets through its dealer network or directly to customers. Stock is maintained in BLR's Everett, Washington facility to ensure quick and seamless shipments globally.

Contact your preferred BLR dealer or sales representative at [email protected] for more information.

About BLR Aerospace, a company of Ducommun Incorporated

Founded in 1992, BLR is a leading provider of aerodynamic systems that enhance the productivity, performance and safety of rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft on commercial and military platforms. BLR has a rich heritage and proud legacy of aerodynamic leadership offering a comprehensive portfolio of products that includes FastFin® systems, winglet systems, propellers and flow modifiers. BLR's solutions are intended to increase an aircraft's overall productivity, performance and safety, while fundamentally improving its operating characteristics and expanding the mission set of various aircraft families.

SOURCE BLR Aerospace