BLUE CHIP LAUNCHES FIRST PUBLIC AI BRAND COMMERCE DIAGNOSTIC TOOL

Radar gives marketers a free AI-powered health check of their brand — no contract, no retainer.

CHICAGO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Brand Commerce™ agency Blue Chip today launched Radar, an AI-powered platform that gives marketers a free diagnostic of how effectively their brand converts marketplace presence into commercial momentum.

Available at BrandCommerceRadar.ai, Radar provides an immediate baseline view of a brand's performance across key market signals, generating a 0–100 Brand Commerce Index (BCI) that benchmarks brands against competitors and broader category dynamics.

Radar is Blue Chip's proprietary AI-powered platform that reveals how effectively a brand turns strength into commercial performance—what we call your Brand Commerce Index (BCI).

While many agencies promote proprietary tools to analyze brand performance, access typically requires a client relationship or paid engagement. Radar is publicly accessible, giving marketers a transparent starting point for evaluating brand vitality without a contract or commitment.

"We built something real," said Jamie Olson, President of Blue Chip. "Instead of keeping it behind closed doors, we're putting it in the hands of marketers. Radar provides an objective baseline for how effectively brand strength is turning into commercial performance, grounded in the signals that fuel sustained growth."

Radar analyzes brands across six dimensions that influence Brand Commerce performance:

Media visibility

Consumer conversation

Search demand

Digital authority

Narrative alignment

Commerce momentum

These signals combine into the Brand Commerce Index, an executive-level measure of how effectively a brand translates awareness and relevance into commercial impact.

As AI accelerates marketing execution, Blue Chip believes the next competitive advantage will come from clarity about what actually drives growth. Radar reflects that shift by identifying the signals that matter most for brand and business performance.

Early usage reveals a consistent pattern: many brands overestimate their awareness strength while underestimating the commerce signals that drive conversion and sustained growth.

By integrating cultural, behavioral, search, authority, and commerce inputs into a unified diagnostic, Radar delivers a perspective that has traditionally lived inside agency strategy decks.

"For decades, brand and performance have been treated as separate systems. Brand Commerce shows they should always be connected, and Radar makes that relationship visible," Olson added. "If we believe in our thinking, we should not hide the tools that support it."

Radar is part of Blue Chip's broader Brand Commerce framework and ImpactOS intelligence ecosystem, though the diagnostic itself is freely available.

About Blue Chip

Blue Chip is an independent Brand Commerce™ agency that helps brands convert cultural relevance and marketplace visibility into sustained commercial growth. By integrating brand strategy, media, commerce, and performance intelligence, Blue Chip builds systems that connect brand strength directly to business outcomes.

Headquartered in Chicago, Blue Chip partners with leading brands across retail, CPG, and consumer services to accelerate growth in increasingly complex marketplaces.

SOURCE Blue Chip