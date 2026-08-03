Blue Chip Medical's Pro-Daptive™ SensorCell™ Ushers in a New Era of Advanced Pressure Injury Treatment

A Cost-Effective Alternative to Air Fluidized Therapy That Delivers Customizable Immersion, Unprecedented Pressure Control, Complete Targeted Offloading and Continuity of Advanced Therapy Across Care Settings from Facility to Home

SUFFERN, N.Y., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following years of development, engineering refinement, and performance testing, Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc. announced today that the Pro-Daptive™ SensorCell™ advanced wound care support surface is now commercially available. Incorporating patented SensorCell™ technology, this advanced system was developed for the prevention and treatment of complex pressure injuries, including Stage III, Stage IV, and unstageable wounds, as well as post-flap and post-graft care.

A Cost-Effective Alternative to Air Fluidized Therapy that delivers Advanced pressure injury treatment across the continuum of care, from hospital and long-term care to home care after discharge." Hundreds of patented, independently responsive SensorCells™ with real-time pressure visualization, customizable immersion, complete targeted offloading. Together, these capabilities deliver dynamically adaptive therapy that clinicians can customize to an individual's unique anatomy, clinical condition, and specific wound care needs.

Designed for hospitals, wound care clinics, long-term care facilities, and home care, Pro-Daptive™ SensorCell™ combines hundreds of patented, independently responsive SensorCells™ with real-time pressure visualization, customizable immersion, complete targeted offloading, and adjustable microclimate management. Together, these capabilities deliver dynamically adaptive therapy that clinicians can customize to an individual's unique anatomy, clinical condition, and specific wound care needs.

"Advanced wound care should not end at the facility door," said Ron Resnick, President and Founder of Blue Chip Medical Products. "Pro-Daptive™ SensorCell™ enables clinicians to personalize surface therapy according to the individual's anatomy, wound location, and changing clinical needs. That advanced therapy can also continue across the continuum of care, including in the home."

Personalized Advanced Pressure Injury Treatment

Alternating pressure mattresses use large air bladders and settings based on body weight. While Air Fluidized Therapy provides substantial immersion and envelopment, its clinical limitations can include surface instability, difficult repositioning and patient transfers, increased insensible fluid loss, high acquisition and maintenance costs, labor-intensive operation, and limited practicality of home use following discharge.

Pro-Daptive™ SensorCell™ was specifically developed to address the limitations of both traditional approaches. Its SensorCells™ respond independently and dynamically to changes in position and load, creating a detailed, adaptable therapeutic surface.

Six therapeutic modes provide clinicians with precise control:

Immersion and Custom Immersion

Heel Float

Cavity Creation

Dynamic Offloading

Mobility

Heel Float and Cavity Creation completely offload designated areas such as the heel, coccyx, sacrum, and buttocks. A touchscreen monitor provides visual and numeric surface information in real time, allowing therapy to be adjusted instantly as clinical needs change.

A Practical, Cost-Effective Alternative to Air Fluidized Therapy

Pro-Daptive™ SensorCell™ provides advanced immersion, flotation, and envelopment while adding capabilities not available with Air Fluidized Therapy. These include personalized pressure management, adaptive therapy, complete targeted offloading, custom cavity creation, adjustable low air loss therapy, automatic Fowler response for shear protection, and static mobility mode.

Mobility Mode creates a firm surface for repositioning, transfers, and CPR. Independent laboratory testing found that this feature reduced caregiver repositioning effort by more than 30 percent.

Unlike Air Fluidized Therapy systems that are primarily limited to institutional use, Pro-Daptive™ SensorCell™ can seamlessly remain part of the patient's treatment plan after discharge. This allows advanced pressure injury therapy to continue from a hospital or long-term care facility directly into the home, helping protect vulnerable tissue and reducing the risk of wound deterioration that may contribute to hospital readmission.

Availability and Demonstrations

Pro-Daptive™ SensorCell™ is manufactured in the United States and available exclusively through Blue Chip Medical Products in 36-inch and 42-inch widths.

To request product information or schedule a clinical demonstration, please visit the Blue Chip Medical Pro-Daptive™ SensorCell™ product page or call 800-795-6115.

About Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc. is a leading U.S. manufacturer of therapeutic support surfaces and positioning products. The company supplies clinically advanced solutions to hospitals, long-term care facilities, rehabilitation centers, durable medical equipment (DME) providers, and home care settings.

Media Contact

Ron Resnick, President

Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc.

Phone: 800-795-6115

Email: [email protected]

Website: bluechipmedical.com

SOURCE Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc.