Blue Ivy Partners Awarded NASA SEWP VI Contract in Categories A and C, Becoming a Prime Contractor on the Government's Largest Technology Procurement Vehicle

Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business joins select group of SDVOSBs in Category A and C as the award opens ordering across 93+ government agencies

ARLINGTON, Va., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ivy Partners, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) specializing in software and technology solutions for the federal government, today announced its selection as a prime contractor on the NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement VI (SEWP VI) contract — one of the largest and most widely used government-wide acquisition contracts for technology products and services in the United States.

Blue Ivy Partners was awarded positions in both Category A (commercial off-the-shelf technology products) and Category C (professional services), with ordering expected to open November 1, 2026. In FY2025, federal agencies spent $12.1 billion through NASA SEWP V, making it one of the most widely used technology acquisition vehicles in the federal government.

The award is particularly significant for Blue Ivy Partners as one of the few SDVOSBs selected in Category A — a distinction that matters to contracting officers who operate under set-aside procurement preferences increasingly emphasized by federal policy.

For federal customers, Blue Ivy Partners will now serve as a direct prime contractor on SEWP VI-sourced procurements. A few benefits to government agencies are better prices, increased responsiveness, and increased access to high quality, innovative products in categories where Blue Ivy has focused for 10 years: cybersecurity, AI/ML, digital engineering, and the modern software development stack.

For our publicly-traded product partners who face quarterly earnings deadlines, this helps reduce administrative steps, resulting in faster order processing and more accurate timing of deal closure.

Earning the SEWP VI contract requires deliberate investment in building scalable systems, security certifications and operational discipline. Blue Ivy Partners is pursuing ISO 9001 quality management certification, and already complies with CMMC Level 2 in support of its work with defense and intelligence agencies. The company has also broadened the experience of its management team in the last year, and earned a Top Secret facility security clearance (FCL).

"Entering our second decade in this market, this contract award helps validate the company and performance we've been building," said Tim Ogden, CEO, Blue Ivy Partners. "SEWP VI is how the Federal government buys technology at scale. Being a prime contractor means more Federal agencies can trust and rely on us for their key investments."

ABOUT BLUE IVY PARTNERS

Blue Ivy Partners is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and Value-Added Reseller. Headquartered in Arlington, VA since 2016, the company holds multiple prime contracts, providing technology products and professional services to U.S. federal agencies.

Media Contact: Eric Gilbertsen | [email protected] | 202-841-8832

SOURCE Blue Ivy Partners