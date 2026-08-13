Blue Meadow Brands' Squishmallows Fragrances Bring "Joy in a Bottle" to Canada with Sephora Canada Expansion

PLANTATION, Fla., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a successful U.S. launch and overwhelming consumer demand, Squishmallows Fragrances is expanding its world of joy to Sephora Canada. The launch brings Squishmallows' signature world of joy, comfort, and collectibility to Canadian beauty lovers — inviting them to experience "joy in a bottle" through a fragrance collection inspired by beloved friends.

Squishmallows Fragrances Wonder Whirl, Moonlit Mist, Pink Possibilities, and Whisked Away

Built from one of the world's most cherished brands and the #1 plush sensation in the U.S., consumers were introduced to Squishmallows Fragrances last year with the debut of three signature scents: Pink Possibilities, Whisked Away, and Moonlit Mist, all inspired by a Squishmallows character. Since then, the collection expanded to include Eau de Parfum Travel Sprays, the limited-edition Whisked Away Tropical Sunset Eau de Parfum, and most recently, the Wonder Whirl Eau de Parfum.

Squishmallows Fragrances has quickly emerged as a standout in the fragrance category in the U.S., with the brand recently becoming the #1 fragrance on Ulta Beauty's TikTok Shop, underscoring its appeal beyond its iconic plush and demonstrating strong demand among beauty consumers.

"The response to Squishmallows Fragrances has been incredible, and we're thrilled to bring the collection to Canadian consumers through Sephora Canada. Squishmallows has always been about creating moments of comfort and joy, and we're proud to continue expanding that playful experience through fragrance. This launch marks an exciting milestone as we introduce our mood-boosting scents to even more fans around the world," said Joel Ronkin, Blue Meadow Brands Founder & CEO.

Created in partnership with DSM-Firmenich — the legendary fragrance house behind today's most adored scents — and renowned designer Lance McGregor, this collection brings the playful magic of Squishmallows to life in a new sensorial way. Each scent features the exclusive Squishmallows Accord – a delicious blend of sweet and fluffy marshmallow notes combined with EmotiWaves™ scent technology that elicits feelings of happiness, well-being, and joy, as proven by neuroscientific studies. To complete the sensory experience, 3.4 oz Squishmallows Fragrances feature three caps – a travel cap, a regular spray atomizer and a collectible bulb atomizer that offers the tactile "Squishability" fans know and love.

THE FRAGRANCES

Whisked Away

A vanilla amber gourmand inspired by the first-ever Squishmallows Cam the Cat and his love for cozy moments.

Key Notes: Top: Cinnamon, Foamy Milk, Caramel Drizzle Mid: Tiger Orchid, Freesia Petals, White Peach Dry: Sandalwood, Squishmallows Accord, Vanilla Latte



Pink Possibilities

A fruity floral green inspired by Patty the Cow and her family's booth at the springtime farmer's market.

Key Notes: Top: Fresh-Picked Strawberry, Dragonfruit Nectar, Juicy Kiwi Mid: Violet Leaves, Plum Blossom, Waterlily Dry: Squishmallows Accord, Sheer Amber, Pink Sugar



Moonlit Mist

A floral fruity gourmand inspired by Zumirez the Bat and the enchanted forest he calls home.

Key Notes: Top: Green Apple, Lychee Blossom, Sweet Cherry Mid: Pink Peony, Pear Flower, Lily of the Valley Dry: Squishmallows Accord, American Cedarwood, Soft Musks



Whisked Away Tropical Sunset

A fruity floral fragrance inspired by Cam the Cat's sunset naps on the beach.

Key Notes: Top: Passionfruit Mousse, Juicy Tangelo, Papaya Milk Middle: Beach Jasmine, Banana Blossom, Sea Grass Base: Driftwood, Sugarcane, Creamy Musks, Squishmallows Accord*



Wonder Whirl

A fruity-gourmand scent inspired by Joelle the Bigfoot and her love for exploration.

Key Notes: Top: Blue Raspberry, Tangelo, Wild Berries Middle: Sugared Violet Petals, Blue Freesia, Sakura Blossom Dry: Squishmallows Accord, Blue Vanilla, Sweet Musk



Collection Pricing

100 mL // 3.4 oz EDP ($84 CAD)

30 mL // 1.0 oz EDP ($52 CAD)

10 ml // 0.33 oz EDP ($34 CAD)

3-Piece Coffret Set ($56 CAD)

All products are available now at Sephora Canada, with distribution expanding to all Sephora Canada stores on 9/15.

ABOUT SQUISHMALLOWS

Launched in 2017, Squishmallows™ has become a global sensation with more than 600 million lifetime plush units sold worldwide. Known for their ultra-soft texture, collectible appeal, and a diverse cast of lovable styles, Squishmallows™ has built a devoted fan base and cemented its place in pop culture. Jazwares™, a global leader in play and entertainment, continues to expand the Squishmallows™ universe through innovative collaborations, new consumer product categories, and unforgettable fan experiences.

ABOUT BLUE MEADOW BRANDS

Founded by fragrance pioneer Joel Ronkin, Blue Meadow develops, crafts, and manufactures fragrances that awaken the senses and inspire joy. Blending artistry with innovation, Blue Meadow creates scents designed to uplift moods, evoke memories, and celebrate life's most beautiful moments. With a passion for quality and a commitment to sustainability, Blue Meadow crafts fragrances that bring happiness to people around the world — one scent at a time.

SOURCE Blue Meadow Brands