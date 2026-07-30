Blue Moon Announces Voting Results from Annual General and Special Meeting

Shareholders voted in favour of each of the items of business at the Meeting as follows:



Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Setting the Board Size at Eight 71,909,026 99.98 % 14,848 0.02 % Approving the Share Compensation Plan 64,163,434 98.07 % 1,264,573 1.93 % Approving the Continuance of the Company from the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) to the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) 55,944,219 85.51 % 9,483,788 14.49 % Authorizing the Board to set the number of directors of the Company in accordance with Section 125(3) of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario), conditional upon the effectiveness of the continuance into Ontario 71,898,195 99.95 % 38,879 0.05 %

Votes For % For Votes Withheld/ Abstained % Withheld/ Abstained Election of Directors







Christian Kargl-Simard 64,424,032 98.47 % 1,003,975 1.53 % Maryse Belanger 64,104,008 97.98 % 1,323,999 2.02 % Karin Thorburn 64,104,795 97.98 % 1,323,212 2.02 % Francis Johnstone 65,416,367 99.98 % 11,640 0.02 % Richard Colterjohn 65,057,097 99.43 % 370,910 0.57 % Frode Nilsen 65,417,216 99.98 % 10,791 0.02 % Per-Erik Bjornstad 65,417,241 99.98 % 10,766 0.02 % Peter Madsen 65,416,577 99.98 % 11,430 0.02 % Appointment of Auditors 71,916,987 99.99 % 6,888 0.01 %

For more details regarding the matters presented at the Meeting, please refer to the management information circular dated June 18, 2026, which is accessible on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) under the Company's issuer profile.

All eight elected directors will serve on the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

About Blue Moon

Blue Moon is advancing 5 brownfield polymetallic projects, including the Nussir copper-gold-silver project in Norway, the NSG copper-zinc-gold-silver project in Norway, the Blue Moon zinc-gold-silver-copper project in the United States, the Springer tungsten-molybdenum project in the United States and the Apex germanium-gallium-copper project in the United States. All 5 projects are well located with existing local infrastructure including roads, power and historical infrastructure. Zinc, copper and tungsten are currently on the USGS and EU list of metals critical to the global economy and national security and germanium and gallium are also on the USGS list of critical metals. Major shareholders include Teck Resources Limited, funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, Hartree Partners LP, Wheaton Precious Metals, Altius Minerals Corporation, Baker Steel Resources Trust, LNS and Monial. More information is available on the Company's website (www.bluemoonmetals.com).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER - FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions.

Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents management's current expectations and is based on information currently available to management and is subject to change after the date of this news release. Accordingly, the Company warns investors to exercise caution when considering statements containing forward-looking information and that it would be unreasonable to rely on such statements as creating legal rights regarding the Company's future results or plans.

The Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking information will materialize and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation) to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. All of the forward-looking information in this news release is qualified by the cautionary statements herein.

SOURCE Blue Moon Metals