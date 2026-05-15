Blue Owl Capital Inc. to Present at the Bernstein 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

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Blue Owl Capital

May 15, 2026, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) ("Blue Owl") today announced that Marc Lipschultz, co-CEO, will present at the Bernstein 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Friday, May 29, 2026 at 10 am ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be broadcast live on the Shareholders section of Blue Owl's website at www.ir.blueowl.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on Blue Owl's website shortly after the event.

About Blue Owl Capital Inc.

Blue Owl (NYSE: OWL) is a leading asset manager that is redefining alternatives®.

With $315 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, we invest across three multi-strategy platforms: Credit, Real Assets and GP Strategic Capital. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, we provide businesses with private capital solutions to drive long-term growth and offer institutional investors, individual investors, and insurance companies differentiated alternative investment opportunities that aim to deliver strong performance, risk-adjusted returns, and capital preservation.

Together with over 1,390 experienced professionals globally, Blue Owl brings the vision and discipline to create the exceptional. To learn more, visit www.blueowl.com

Investor Contact:
Ann Dai
Head of Investor Relations
[email protected] 

Media Contact:
[email protected] 

SOURCE Blue Owl Capital

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