Blue Owl Closes European Net Lease Fund with Over €1.6 Billion of Total Capital Commitments and Seeks to Provide Differentiated Capital Solutions to Investment Grade Corporate Real Estate Occupiers

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL), a leading alternative asset manager, announced today the final close of its inaugural European net lease fund, Blue Owl Real Estate European Net Lease Fund ("OREF Europe") with €1.6 billion of total capital commitments. OREF Europe exceeded the original target of €1.0 billion and its previous hard cap of €1.5 billion.

OREF Europe is focused on acquiring and owning single-tenant net leased real estate and infrastructure assets, mission-critical to the operations of blue-chip, investment-grade tenants. The fund launches into a European net lease market that Blue Owl believes remains structurally underserved, leaving significant room to deploy capital, particularly for single-tenant, mission-critical industrial, data center, and essential retail assets.

Marc Zahr, Co-President and Global Head of Real Assets at Blue Owl said, "We believe Europe represents the next frontier for institutional sale-leasebacks. Having successfully executed this strategy targeting investment grade corporations across the U.S., we are applying the same disciplined approach to a European market which represents an estimated €13.4 trillion opportunity, where we believe many of these companies can unlock substantial value by monetizing owned real estate and reinvesting that capital into more accretive uses across their business."

OREF Europe extends Blue Owl's market-leading net lease franchise to Europe. The strategy seeks to apply the same disciplined playbook in Europe to deliver predictable, long-term income for investors and operational efficiency for tenants. The strategy has already assembled a deep, near-term pipeline diversified across geography and sector, spanning the United Kingdom and continental Europe across industrial and logistics, essential retail, healthcare, life sciences, cold storage, and corporate headquarters.

Commitments to OREF Europe were secured from a broad mix of existing and leading institutional investors, including public and private pensions, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, asset managers, endowments and foundations, and family offices in the United States and across Europe, APAC, and the Middle East.

Blue Owl is one of the world's leading alternative asset managers, with $319 billion in assets under management across Credit, Real Assets, and GP Strategic Capital. Blue Owl's net lease strategy is part of Blue Owl's Real Assets platform and focuses on investing in free-standing single-tenant net-leased real estate and infrastructure assets. As of June 30, 2026, the Real Assets platform has raised $8.48 billion of capital this year, investing across North America and Europe.

In the 2025 Private Equity Real Estate (PERE) Awards, Blue Owl was named PERE's Global Net Lease Investor of the Year, Global Data Center Investor of the Year, and Global Retail Investor of the Year and has been ranked #2 on the 2026 PERE 100 for real estate fundraisers globally. The Real Assets platform, launched in 2021, has raised more money over the past five years than nearly every other real estate manager globally.

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Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "would," "should," "future," "propose," "target," "goal," "objective," "outlook" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions available under applicable securities laws and speak only as of the date made. Blue Owl assumes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Blue Owl's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of strategic acquisitions; costs related to acquisitions; the inability to maintain the listing of Blue Owl's shares on the New York Stock Exchange; Blue Owl's ability to manage growth; Blue Owl's ability to execute its business plan and meet its projections; potential litigation involving Blue Owl; changes in applicable laws or regulations; and the possibility that Blue Owl may be adversely affected by other economic, business, geo-political and competitive factors.

Accolades & Awards Disclosure

Accolades are independently determined and awarded by their respective publications. Accolades can be based on a variety of criteria including recognition by peers, strategy innovation, growth of assets under management, length of service, client satisfaction, type of clientele and more. Neither Blue Owl nor its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Specific award selection methodology is available upon request.

SOURCE Blue Owl Capital