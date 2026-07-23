Blue Purpose CEO Don Glidewell Joins Tampa Bay EDC Board of Directors

TAMPA, Fla., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Purpose today announced that Founder and CEO Don Glidewell has joined the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council (EDC) Board of Directors.

This reflects Blue Purpose's ongoing commitment to supporting economic growth, innovation, and collaboration throughout the Tampa Bay region and beyond, with a particular focus on advancing the area's rapidly expanding healthcare and technology sectors.

"I'm honored to join the Tampa Bay EDC Board of Directors and help support the continued growth of our business community," said Don Glidewell, Founder and CEO of Blue Purpose. "I'm especially excited to champion the incredible momentum within the Tampa Medical & Research District and work alongside fellow leaders to strengthen Tampa Bay's position as a destination for healthcare and life sciences innovation."

Blue Purpose will work alongside business leaders to help shape initiatives that drive investment, create jobs, and foster long-term economic success.

About Blue Purpose

Blue Purpose, the leader in healthcare data warehousing and advanced AI integrations, is the creator of VIBE, a comprehensive technology platform that helps Senior Care providers improve clinical, financial, operational, and compliance performance through real-time data, AI-powered insights, and workflow automation.

Media Contact:

Brian Rippee | Marketing Director

BluePurpose

Cell: (601) 668-6617

Website: TheBluePurpose.com

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Blue Purpose