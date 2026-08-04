Blue Sky Capital Strategies, LLC awarded Leasing and Financial Services agreement with Premier Inc

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Sky Capital Strategies, LLC, a specialized advisory firm in equipment leasing and equipment financing announced its continued focus on helping organizations reduce costs, improve financial flexibility and mitigate risk through experienced lease structuring, contract negotiations and financing advisory services has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Leasing and Financial Services with Premier, Inc. effective July 1, 2026.

"Most organizations are paying more than necessary because equipment finance agreements often contain negotiable pricing, structure and term components that are not fully optimized," said Jim Cross, co-CEO of Blue Sky Capital Strategies. "Blue Sky's advisory team brings over 25 years of advisory experience, analytical discipline, contract lifecycle management strategies and real-time market intelligence to help clients achieve significant savings, with historical engagements delivering an average savings of 20%."

"Hospitals are facing one of the tightest capital environments in a decade, and equipment refresh decisions on imaging, surgical robotics, and lab automation are getting deferred or financed under terms that don't provide the lowest total cost for the asset lifecycle," said Jim Cross, co-CEO of Blue Sky Capital Strategies. "Premier members will now have access to the same lease structuring, real time market intelligence and contract management advisory services that we provide for our clients — applied at the scale of Premier's alliance."

Blue Sky Capital Strategies supports clients by reviewing lease and finance proposals, identifying cost‑saving opportunities, evaluating supplier and lender terms, and negotiating financing structures that best align with business and balance sheet objectives. Its advisory process is designed to improve transparency, strengthen negotiating leverage and significantly reduce total contract cost.

The firm's experience spans equipment leasing strategy, lease vs purchase analysis, contract review, supplier coordination and savings optimization. By combining market experience with proprietary real time market intelligence, Blue Sky helps clients uncover savings opportunities that typically remain hidden in complex leasing and financing agreements.

What Member Health Systems Gain Access To

Through the partnership, Premier alliance members can engage Blue Sky for:

Lease structuring and RFP support for medical equipment acquisitions, including imaging, surgical, laboratory, and IT capital

for medical equipment acquisitions, including imaging, surgical, laboratory, and IT capital Funding Source contract negotiations across captive, bank, and independent equipment finance sources

across captive, bank, and independent equipment finance sources ASC 842 lease accounting analysis, classification support, and reporting workflows

analysis, classification support, and reporting workflows Total cost of contract (TCC) modeling to support lease-versus-purchase decisions and value analysis committee reviews

to support lease-versus-purchase decisions and value analysis committee reviews End-of-lease management including buyout analysis, return condition reviews, and re-lease structuring

including buyout analysis, return condition reviews, and re-lease structuring Industry-leading liability management software includes centralized document repository and financial analysis tools.

Why It Matters Now

U.S. healthcare systems are confronting shrinking margins and rising labor costs, deferred capital projects, increased equipment costs and elevated borrowing costs. Equipment finance — historically, a procurement back-office function — has become a meaningful lever for protecting operating margins and accelerating clinical capability investments.

Independent advisory addresses a structural gap: most equipment lease terms are negotiated between the health system and the captive, independents, and bank lessors with limited buyer-side benchmarking. Blue Sky's role under the Premier partnership is to bring institutional benchmarking, structuring and negotiating expertise with disciplined life cycle management to member-side decision-making.

Premier is a leading technology‑driven healthcare improvement company. Playing a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, Premier unites providers, suppliers and payers to make healthcare better with national scale, smarter with actionable intelligence and faster with novel technologies. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier offers integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, advisory services and other solutions in service of its mission to improve the health of communities.

About Blue Sky Capital Strategies, LLC

Blue Sky Capital Strategies, LLC is an advisory firm focused on equipment leasing, equipment financing and commercial contract optimization. The firm works with organizations seeking stronger pricing, better terms and more effective financing strategies for business‑critical equipment acquisitions. www.blue-sky.capital

Contact:

Jim Cross

***@bluskycapital.com

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SOURCE Blue Sky Capital Strategies