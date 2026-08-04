Blue Water Autonomy Selected by U.S. Navy for Autonomous Open-Ocean Survey Work

Company named as an awardee on a Naval Oceanographic Office contract to map the deep ocean floor with uncrewed surface vessels across the Indian and Pacific oceans

BOSTON, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Water Autonomy, a Boston-based technology and shipbuilding company, has been selected for a multiple-award contract with the Naval Oceanographic Office (NAVOCEANO) to provide high-resolution ocean floor mapping using long-endurance uncrewed surface vessels.

Deep open-ocean survey is among the most demanding work at sea, and its value reaches well beyond a map of the seafloor. Surveys like these characterize the operating environment itself such as the terrain, the acoustics, and the shifting conditions that shape how naval forces move and operate far from shore. It sends assets hundreds to thousands of nautical miles offshore for extended missions, and crewed survey ships can cost tens of thousands of dollars a day to operate. NAVOCEANO and the wider Navy have steadily expanded their use of uncrewed systems for these missions to lower cost, reduce risk to personnel, and cover more ocean with fewer assets. The award is a multi year, multiple-award, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract, with a $40M ceiling, which Blue Water Autonomy will compete for alongside the other selected companies.

"Mapping the open ocean is exactly the kind of long, high-endurance work that autonomous vessels are built for," said Rylan Hamilton, CEO of Blue Water Autonomy. "This selection puts our autonomy to work across the Indian and Pacific oceans, well beyond the range of a crewed survey ship, and it shows the technology we are building serves many different missions."

About Blue Water Autonomy

Founded in 2024, Blue Water Autonomy is making unmanned ships a reality. Blue Water Autonomy's autonomous ship design fully integrates hardware, software, and AI, allowing vessels to operate on the open ocean for months at a time. For more information, visit www.blw.ai.

SOURCE Blue Water Autonomy