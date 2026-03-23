Blue Water Spa Wins Best Medical Spa in Raleigh for the Twelfth Consecutive Year

Wake Living Magazine Readers Name Blue Water Spa Top Choice in Inaugural Maggy Awards

RALEIGH, N.C., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Water Spa has been named Best Medical Spa in Raleigh for the twelfth consecutive year, this time earning the distinction through Wake Living Magazine's newly rebranded Maggy Awards: Best of Wake Living. The annual Readers' Choice recognition honors the people, places, and businesses that define life in Raleigh, Wake Forest, Knightdale, and the greater Northeast Wake County area.

Blue Water Spa will be featured alongside this year's honorees in the March/April issue of Wake Living, joining distinguished recipients including The Umstead Hotel and Spa, Red Hat Amphitheater, and Brodeto.

The win reflects more than a decade of consistent excellence at one of the most recognized medical spas in the country. Blue Water Spa has graced the covers of national plastic surgery and medical spa publications and holds the distinction of being named Best Medical Spa in America -- a testament to the standard of care that has kept clients returning year after year.

"We are honored to receive these awards, which reflect the dedication and expertise of our entire team," said Dr. Michael Law, board-certified and fellowship-trained plastic surgeon and owner of Blue Water Spa. "At Blue Water Spa, we strive to combine the highest level of medical precision with a personalized approach to aesthetics."

Blue Water Spa is celebrating 23 years in North Carolina, with locations in Raleigh and Durham serving more than 100,000 guests. Wake Living Magazine has served the greater Wake County community since 2000.

About Blue Water Medical Spa

Blue Water Medical Spa is a true medical spa owned and operated by board-certified, fellowship-trained plastic surgeon Michael Law, MD. Dr. Law has been recognized as Best Plastic Surgeon in North Carolina 2026 by both Wake Living Magazine and WRAL News. Blue Water Spa has been named Best Medical Spa in America for eight consecutive years by American Spa Magazine. With locations in Raleigh and Durham, BWS is one of the nation's top providers of Botox, filler, and laser hair removal, offering a full range of aesthetic services to a discerning clientele. The Blue Water Spa skincare line is Leaping Bunny Certified and Clean Beauty aligned. For more information, visit www.bluewaterspa.com.

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SOURCE Blue Water Spa