BlueCloud Named 2026 Snowflake CoCo Catalyst Partner of the Year - Services AMS Adoption

The award recognizes BlueCloud's adoption of Snowflake CoCo to deliver production AI for enterprise customers. It is one of two recognitions for BlueCloud alongside the Snowflake Summit 2026: 5 Years of Ecosystem Impact award recognizing the five years of participation at Snowflake Summit.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlueCloud, a Snowflake Elite Partner, today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 26 , that it has been named the 2026 Snowflake CoCo Catalyst Partner of the Year - Services AMS Adoption by Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company.

BlueCloud was recognized for driving the most significant adoption of Snowflake CoCo across the Americas services ecosystem, helping enterprise customers move from AI strategy to production in weeks rather than quarters. At the center of that work is BlueCloud's AI Garage, a working AI development platform that carries a library of more than 40 reusable Cortex skills directly into each client's Snowflake account. The result is production AI that customers own, can call, and can extend. BlueCloud's AI Garage is deployed on every new BlueCloud AI engagement and has been validated across 80 documented use cases at more than 20 enterprise clients.

BlueCloud has deployed production AI for enterprise clients across financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and technology. Client results include 97% faster reporting, 40% fraud reduction, $1.5 million in analyst savings, 60% faster clinical trials, and a 10x improvement in machine learning pipeline performance.

"Most enterprises are sitting on data that could drive better decisions and unlock new revenue. What's missing isn't ambition or technology, it's a way to put production AI to work quickly," said Jim Martindale, Chief Executive Officer of BlueCloud. "At BlueCloud, we're committed to advancing AI on Snowflake on behalf of our clients, and CoCo is central to how we do it. We built BlueCloud's AI Garage to help clients reach production AI they own and can build on, with results in weeks instead of months. Being named the 2026 CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year - Services AMS Adoption is a tremendous honor, and a reflection of the work we've done alongside Snowflake and our customers to make rapid production AI the standard, not the exception."

"We arrive at every engagement with a production Cortex skills library that more than 20 enterprise clients have already validated," said Rob Sandberg, SVP, Head of Advisory & Consulting at BlueCloud. "Customers can deploy proven skills from the catalog for fast time-to-value, or have our team build custom skills around their own workflows and data. Being recognized as the CoCo Catalyst Partner of the Year - Services AMS Adoption, alongside the Legacy Award for five years of partnership, reflects both how far this work has come and how long we have been building it with Snowflake."

"BlueCloud has embedded CoCo into the way their teams deliver, turning it into measurable production outcomes for customers across industries," said Amy Kodl, SVP, Worldwide Alliances and Channels at Snowflake. "Naming BlueCloud the 2026 CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year recognizes both the depth of that adoption and the impact they are creating for clients in the Snowflake ecosystem."

Learn more about BlueCloud's AI Garage and its CoCo -powered services portfolio at blue.cloud .

Check out keynotes from Snowflake Summit 2026 live or on-demand here and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and X.

ABOUT BLUECLOUD

BlueCloud is a Snowflake Elite Partner that helps enterprises modernize data infrastructure, unlock complex integrations, and deploy AI at scale. With 450 Snowflake consultants and 200+ completed projects, BlueCloud combines advisory-led thinking with AI-powered delivery: senior architects and industry advisors paired with proprietary accelerators that compress timelines by 40-50%. The firm delivers industry-specific solutions across financial services, retail, healthcare, and manufacturing, with expertise in enterprise-scale migrations including SAP. BlueCloud maintains 100% Snowflake focus, delivering measurable business value in weeks rather than quarters. Learn more at blue.cloud .

MEDIA CONTACT

BlueCloud Media Relations • [email protected] • blue.cloud/ai-garage

SOURCE Blue Cloud