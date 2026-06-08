BlueCollar Debuts AI-Powered Construction Management Software

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueCollar (www.bluecollar.cloud) today announced updates to its new AI-powered construction software, giving contractors and construction businesses smarter tools to manage operations, finances, and projects from a unified platform. Designed for construction workflows, the solution helps companies reduce manual work, improve job-level visibility, and make faster decisions using real-time data.

Construction firms are asked to do more with less while managing tight schedules, shifting labor, and volatile costs. Many teams still work across disconnected systems that hide job performance until it's too late to correct course. BlueCollar's construction ERP platform brings together robust financial management, construction-focused workflows, and AI-powered insights, helping teams catch potential issues earlier, stay ahead of project risks, and manage work with greater confidence.

"Construction companies generate a huge amount of data, but it doesn't always turn into action," said Kirt Christensen, CEO and Founder of BlueCollar Cloud Solutions. "This release is built for practical use. It helps teams see what's happening on each job, respond faster, and run more predictable operations."

BlueCollar's platform supports essential construction workflows, including job costing, project tracking, and reporting across entities for growing contractors. AI analyzes operational and financial activity in real time to surface trends, flag anomalies, and support forecasting. Leadership teams gain clearer oversight without requiring staff to stitch together spreadsheets or duplicate entry across tools.

Job costing and job performance reporting built for construction.

Integrated accounting and operational visibility.

AI-assisted analytics and trend signals to support planning.

Scalable structure for multi-entity contractors and specialty trades.

The software is now available for construction companies seeking to modernize operations and gain clearer, faster insight into their business.

Schedule a demo at: www.bluecollar.cloud/demo

About BlueCollar

BlueCollar is a technology company focused on helping construction and trades businesses operate more efficiently through modern ERP solutions. BlueCollar delivers software and expertise tailored to contractors, specialty trades, and service-based firms seeking better visibility, control, and scalable growth.

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SOURCE BlueCollar