BluePill Launches World's First Marketplace to Recruit Synthetic Respondents: 1,000+ AI Twins of Real Buyers

BluePill has created an always-on panel of 1,000+ AI Consumer Twins of real US breakfast consumers — queryable anytime for chat, survey, concept, and packaging studies. First study free.

SEATTLE, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BluePill today launched the AI Consumer Twin Marketplace, the world's first synthetic respondent marketplace: an always-on panel of 1,000+ AI Twins, each built from in-depth human interviews plus public and category data, that any brand can now talk to directly — live for the breakfast foods category. Pick the consumers you want — cereal brand loyalists, GLP-1 users, price-sensitive granola parents — the way you'd specify a sample from a panel vendor, then chat with them, survey them, or test concepts and packaging against them. Answers come back in minutes, the first study is free, and the panel never closes or gets tired: the marketplace is live now at https://blue-pill.ai/marketplace, spanning six breakfast categories — cereal, granola, oats, dairy products including milk, breakfast bars, and yogurt.

BluePill launches the world's first AI Consumer Twin Marketplace: an always-on panel of 1,000+ AI Twins. Speed Speed

Consider the spot every brand team knows: a grocery buyer wants to see you Monday, or your creative team is split between two packaging routes, and the launch window closes this quarter. Until today, that team had two options — wait six to eight weeks and $20,000+ for a traditional study, or commission a private, custom-built synthetic audience: tens of thousands of dollars, serving one brand at a time. Synthetic consumers are the research industry's most-watched frontier, and human panels remain a billion-dollar access business selling respondents one fielded study at a time — but an open, permanently queryable synthetic panel that any brand can talk to has never existed for a consumer category. That is what changed this morning — and it starts at $10 per Twin per study, less than what most panel platforms charge as a per-response platform fee alone, before respondent incentives.

Anyone can now sit down with AI twins of real category consumers — ask a cereal brand loyalist why she left, press a GLP-1 user on which protein claims actually move him, run a packaging concept past 50 price-sensitive granola buyers.

An AI Twin is a persistent, queryable behavioral model of a single real consumer — BluePill's answer to the question every insights team is now asking about synthetic research: what is it actually grounded in? Unlike generic synthetic personas generated by a model, each of BluePill's 1,000+ Twins are built from an in-depth interview with consented real humans and category buyers — and grounded in category, social, public, and purchase data.

"The $140 billion market research industry is built on a fundamental constraint: you can only ask so many people so many questions before time and cost become prohibitive. We built the AI Consumer Twin Marketplace to show what research should look like - when your target consumers are permanently available to answer any question you have - for a fraction of the cost." — Ankit Dhawan, Founder & CEO, BluePill

How It Works

Getting started takes minutes: create a free account at https://blue-pill.ai/marketplace, browse 40 behavioral segments across the six categories, pick the consumers you want to hear from, and launch one of four study types — Chat, Qual/Quant Survey, Concept Test, or Packaging Test. Results arrive in minutes.

A New Commercial Model for Consumer Research

Free accounts include one complete study against a selected category and one audience sub-segment. Additional studies cost $10 per Twin. The comparison is stark: a traditional qualitative study of comparable depth at n=1,000 typically costs $50,000+ and takes six to eight weeks. This is quant scale, qual rigor — at your fingertips. Full platform access — unlimited studies and custom Twins in a brand's own category — is available through direct engagement with the BluePill team.

Built on Real Humans, Validated Against Live Panels

Each Twin is grounded in real consumer behavior — purchase drivers, brand attitudes, occasion triggers, emotional cues — not statistical inference alone. In head-to-head benchmarking against live human panels, BluePill's Twins achieved a 0.91 correlation (Spearman) with real panel responses on a MaxDiff claim ranking. Their concept and packaging tests also have 80-95% accuracy when compared to outputs from leading vendors for the same stimuli.

"For as long as I've been in this business, market research has run on one unbreakable rule — you could go deep, go fast, or go cheap, but never all three at once. Bluepill's new Breakfast panel breaks that rule: a thousand real consumers, translated into AI twins, that answer both the what and the why in minutes. " — Jeffrey Rothman, former VP at Danone North America and SVP at Colgate Palmolive

"Instead of choosing between two directions, we explored twenty concepts—understanding why each resonated, refining them iteratively, and only then deciding where to invest. In 30 years, I've never seen a team expand its strategic range this quickly." — Glenn Baptiste, former Global CMO at L'Oréal and former Head of Innovation, Unilever Personal Care

Availability

The marketplace is live now at https://blue-pill.ai/marketplace with free accounts. Media can request a demonstration via the contact below.

Key Facts

1,000+ AI Twins, each built from an in-depth interview with a real US consumer about their breakfast choices

6 categories (cereal, granola, oats, dairy products, breakfast bars, yogurt), 40 behavioral segments, 4 study types

First study free; additional studies $10 per Twin

Twins validated at a 0.91 correlation (Spearman) and 80-95% accuracy when compared to human benchmarks

Founder: Ankit Dhawan, formerly a Gen AI product leader at Amazon

Live at https://blue-pill.ai/marketplace from August 3, 2026

About BluePill

BluePill is an AI-powered consumer research platform that builds AI Twins — persistent, queryable behavioral models grounded in real human data — helping brand and insights teams run faster, deeper research at a fraction of the cost and time of traditional methods. BluePill is trusted by leading CPG brands including Archer Jerky, SmartyPants, Kettle & Fire, MALK, Gaia Herbs, Wellness Pet Company, and Amy's Kitchen. BluePill is headquartered in Seattle and backed by Ubiquity Ventures, Pioneer Square Labs, and Flying Fish Ventures. Learn more at https://blue-pill.ai.

Media contact: Ankur Goyal, BluePill, Inc. [email protected] • (206) 890-3316

SOURCE BluePill Inc.