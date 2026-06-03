Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund Announces Date of 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund (ticker: BPRE) announced today its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting") will be held on August 4, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time. The Annual Meeting will be held virtually. Further information regarding the Annual Meeting will be set forth in the proxy statement and other proxy materials for the Annual Meeting to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Persons nominated by shareholders for election as Trustees of the Trust and any other proposals by shareholders shall be properly brought before the annual meeting only if notice of any such matter be delivered to the Fund's offices, at 919 Third Avenue, 40th Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Secretary, no later than June 13, 2026. Shareholder proposals submitted under Rule 14a-8 for inclusion in the Fund's proxy statement must be received prior to June 13, 2026.

Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund (ticker: BPRE) is the only New York Stock Exchange-listed closed-end fund offering investors dedicated access to private real estate. The Fund is the largest real estate-focused closed-end fund on the market and is designed to deliver strong, consistent tax-advantaged income while also pursuing attractive long-term capital appreciation. Following its December 2025 listing, BPRE has been executing on its strategic roadmap plan to maximize shareholder value by rotating capital into high-growth, next generation real estate sectors and consistently raising distributions, having announced four distribution increases since listing. Learn more about BPRE's progress in advancing its strategic roadmap at bprefund.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking" statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements with regard to future events or the future performance or operations of the Fund, including but not limited to, liquidity events. Words such as "intends," "will," "believes," "expects," and "may" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the economy, geo-political risks, risks associated with possible disruption to the Fund's operations or the economy generally due to hostilities, terrorism, natural disasters or pandemics such as COVID-19, future changes in laws or regulations and conditions in the Fund's operating area, unexpected costs, and such other factors that are disclosed in the Fund's filings with the SEC. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that any plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by federal securities laws, the Fund undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ON RISK

Investing in the Fund involves risks, including the risk that you may receive little or no return on your investment or that you may lose part or all of your investment. Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of BPRE.

SOURCE Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund