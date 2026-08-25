BlueSky Jets Opens Commission-Free Private Jet Pricing to Non-Members

Private aviation company invites travelers to compare the true cost of their next charter flight without committing to a membership.

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueSky Jets, a private jet charter brokerage serving clients nationwide, announced that it is temporarily opening access to commission-free private jet quotes for non-members.

The initiative gives private flyers the opportunity to submit an upcoming trip and compare BlueSky's market-driven pricing against the cost they may currently be paying through a traditional charter broker.

BlueSky Jets expands access to its commission-free private aviation model.

"Private aviation pricing can be difficult to compare because broker commissions are rarely disclosed," said David Levy, Managing Partner of BlueSky Jets. "We wanted to give private flyers a simple way to see the difference for themselves. One quote can tell you a lot."

BlueSky Jets normally provides commission-free charter pricing through its membership programs. Under the new initiative, qualified non-members can request pricing on an upcoming private flight without first purchasing a membership.

Rather than relying on fixed hourly pricing or a limited fleet, BlueSky sources aircraft from its nationwide network of FAA Part 135 operators based on the requirements of each individual trip. Clients can select from multiple aircraft categories while BlueSky manages sourcing, trip coordination and logistics.

The company believes the program can be particularly useful for travelers who already work with another charter broker, own a jet card or fractional interest, or simply want an independent comparison before booking their next trip.

"We are not asking someone to change the way they travel," Levy said. "We are simply inviting them to put one trip in front of us and compare the result."

BlueSky Jets has operated in the private aviation market for approximately 15 years and provides charter sourcing and trip support for private travelers throughout the United States and internationally.

The temporary non-member program is part of a broader effort by BlueSky to give private flyers greater visibility into charter pricing and more flexibility in how they access the private aviation market.

Private flyers interested in receiving a commission-free quote can visit BlueSkyJets.net or contact BlueSky Jets directly at 877.386.9933.

About BlueSky Jets

BlueSky Jets is a private jet charter brokerage providing aircraft sourcing, trip coordination and private aviation support for clients throughout the United States and internationally. BlueSky works with FAA Part 135 operators nationwide to source aircraft across a broad range of categories based on each client's individual travel requirements.

Media Contact

BlueSky Jets

561-512-8055

BlueSkyJets.net

SOURCE BlueSky Jets