BLUESPRIG NAMED TO TIME'S 2026 LIST OF AMERICA'S BEST PRIVATE COMPANIES

LAKE MARY, Fla., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueSprig, one of the nation's leading providers of Applied Behavior Analysis services for those with autism, has been named to TIME's list of America's Best Private Companies 2026.

TIME America's Best Private Companies 2026 list recognizes the top 500 privately held companies in the United States based equally on employee satisfaction and company impact. Employee satisfaction was measured using feedback from approximately 217,000 employee surveys, while company impact was assessed across society, knowledge, health and the environment.

TIME Recognition

"Every day, our teams work to help those with autism, their families and those who care for them live their best lives," said Will Abbott, Chief Executive Officer of BlueSprig . "That is what makes this recognition so meaningful. It reflects the care our teams bring to their work and the difference they make in the lives of the families who trust us."

BlueSprig's impact extends across the autism community, supporting individuals and families and helping clinicians advance high-quality care.

The complete list of honorees was announced on July 8, 2026, and can be viewed at TIME.com.

About BlueSprig

BlueSprig, founded in 2017, is a leading provider of compassionate, individualized, and evidence-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for those with autism. Headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida, BlueSprig operates more than 150 locations nationwide and is dedicated to expanding access to high-quality care. Learn more at bluesprigautism.com, and follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn and Facebook.

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SOURCE Blue Sprig Pediatrics, Inc.