Bluevine Study Finds Nearly 2 in 3 Small Business Founders Cut Their Own Pay to Cover Unforeseen Startup Costs

National survey of 776 U.S. small business owners reveals critical planning gaps, with 51% blindsided by unbudgeted expenses and operational costs driving delayed profitability.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study published today by Bluevine—the largest digital banking platform for small businesses in the U.S.*—reveals that a significant majority of American small business founders encounter unexpected financial strain, hidden costs, and delayed paths to profitability during their first year in business.

According to data compiled from more than 200,000 active Bluevine accounts and an external survey of 776 U.S. small business owners, nearly all founders (95%) estimated their startup costs prior to launch, but 51% experienced expense categories they failed to budget for entirely. The study highlights a distinct preparation gap: 54% of founders encountered startup costs they were completely unaware of beforehand, with 32% reporting several expenses they had never heard of prior to opening their doors.

Personal Financial Sacrifice as the First Line of Defense

When unexpected expenses mounted, founders overwhelmingly absorbed the financial shock personally. Nearly two-thirds (65%) of business owners were forced to cut or eliminate their own pay during their first year. Specifically, 37% went without a paycheck for a period of time, while 28% paid themselves significantly less than anticipated.

To cover initial launch costs, 63% dipped into personal savings, 31% used personal credit cards, and 19% relied on personal loans. Only 8% generated enough immediate revenue to cover startup costs without tapping personal funds or external capital.

"Relying on personal savings can be the fastest way to get started, and it does signal strong personal commitment," said Aditya Narula, Senior VP & GM of Lending & Credit at Bluevine. "The risk is that it concentrates too much financial exposure on the founder before the business has proven consistent cash flow. That's why new business owners should look at funding options based on stage and need. The goal is not to avoid personal capital altogether, but to use it thoughtfully alongside the right external funding."

Unplanned Operational Costs and Profitability Gaps

The study found that basic operational and regulatory requirements, rather than digital or growth tools, were the primary drivers of budget overruns:

Equipment and Physical Space: Cited by 37% of founders as costing significantly more than expected.

Cited by 37% of founders as costing significantly more than expected. Business Insurance: Unexpectedly high for 35% of respondents.

Unexpectedly high for 35% of respondents. Licensing, Permits, and Compliance: Caught 34% of owners off guard, peaking at 46% among construction and trade businesses.

By contrast, digital expenses like software (28%), marketing (27%), and payroll management (22%) proved far more predictable for early-stage founders.

These unforeseen overhead costs directly impacted timelines to profitability. While 59% of founders expected to reach profitability within their first year, only 56% of those targeting a 6- to 12-month timeline actually achieved it. As a result of these early realities, 79% of owners said they would save more capital before launching if given the chance to do it over, with 22% stating they would save more than double their original starting budget.

Evolving Landscape for Startup Capital

Complementing the survey findings, Bluevine platform data from over 200,000 open banking clients shows that while small business creation remains resilient, the average starting balance for new business accounts through May 2026 is more than 15% lower than through May 2025. This trend points to an increasingly accessible small business landscape, though it highlights the importance of active cash flow management.

"Nine times out of ten, it is not bad planning. It is flying blind," said Ramon Liriano Jr., Managing Partner of Elevated Tax Strategies and Bluevine customer. "Many founders delay setting up formal books, making it impossible to see true numbers until year-end. Separate the money before the first dollar moves by opening a dedicated business checking account the week you decide to launch."

For a deeper dive into the report's insights, read the full True Cost of Starting a Business Report.

Methodology

This report was based on data compiled from over 200,000 active Bluevine accounts and a survey was conducted online by Centiment for Bluevine between May 30, 2026, and June 2, 2026. Results are based on 776 completed surveys from U.S. small business owners (aged 18 and older) with 1 to 99 employees and annual revenues between $50,000 and $5,000,000. Data is unweighted, with a margin of error of approximately ±3% at a 95% confidence level.

* As compared to publicly available data on the number of lifetime customer accounts held by other U.S. banking platforms dedicated to small businesses that offer both checking and lending services, as of June 2026.

About Bluevine

Bluevine is the largest small business banking platform in the U.S., serving as the financial operating system for startups and small businesses. Through a single account, companies can earn more, save more, borrow, and manage their money whenever and wherever they do business – without ever stepping into a branch. Accessible through one dashboard, its product suite integrates high-yield business checking, accounts payable, debit cards, loans, and lines of credit. Since 2013, Bluevine has served over 1 million customers, delivered over $17 billion in loans, and is currently trusted with over $2 billion in managed customer deposits. Bluevine has been named as the Best Online BusinessChecking Account by Nerdwallet for 2026 and recognized as one of CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies in 2026.

Bluevine is backed by leading private and institutional investors, including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, 83North, Citi Ventures, ION Crossover Partners, SVB Capital, Nationwide, and M12 (Microsoft's Venture Arm). Bluevine is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking Services provided by Coastal Community Bank, Member FDIC. Lines of credit are issued by Celtic Bank. For more information, please visit bluevine.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and X.

SOURCE Bluevine