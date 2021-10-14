Blume Global is first to run logistics execution and visibility solutions, including Blume Maps, natively on Google Cloud Platform

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blume Global, the leading provider of supply chain execution and visibility solutions, is proud to be the first to deliver logistics execution and supply chain visibility solutions completely native to Google Cloud Platform. Customers that use Blume's digital operating platform with Blume Maps can access these solutions from a cloud-native platform.

Blume's digital supply chain operating platform with Blume Maps, a digital twin of the supply chain, was born on GCP in 2018. Blume's digital operating platform and solutions are used by some of the largest freight railroads, container steam-ship lines, logistics service providers and shippers in the world to manage and track the movement of freight and transportation assets in more than 130 countries. Blume leverages GCP's services to collect, clean and provide access to high quality and accurate logistics data, enabling Blume's high-value solutions including Blume Maps; international, intermodal and domestic transportation management; transportation asset management; supply chain visibility; order orchestration; and control tower, which were also born on GCP.

"Organizations today require solutions that help them manage and optimize their logistics strategies with data," said Hans Thalbauer, managing director, Google Cloud Supply Chain. "We're pleased that Blume has chosen to run its platform on Google Cloud and provide customers with the solutions they need to succeed."

Blume's digital operating platform goes beyond the TMS status quo. Its supply chain digital twin, Blume Maps, is modeled after Google Maps. Consumers use Google's map tool to find locations, generate directions and provide feedback on each journey. With Blume Maps, planning a freight shipment's route, tracking the shipment's progress and ETA, and changing course during the journey if problems arise, is as natural as using Google's navigation app during a family road trip. The solution allows customers to generate accurate lead times, real-time shipment location and ETAs for road, ocean, air and railroad. Blume Maps can also provide alternative modes, carriers and routes when shipments are behind schedule, enabling unrivaled supply chain agility.

"When considering where we wanted to build Blume Maps, we made a very conscious decision to go with GCP instead of other cloud providers because of their commitment to making a difference in the supply chain space," said Blume Global CEO Pervinder Johar. "At Blume, we're building the digital supply chain operating platform for the next 50 years, and our partnership with Google Cloud Platform has enabled that mission."

The supply chain technology provider Blume Global aims to remove $1 trillion of waste from the global supply chain, making logistics processes more agile, dependable and sustainable with innovative logistics execution and visibility solutions. Blume's digital platform goes beyond the transportation management status quo, empowering users to quickly predict the impact of disruptions and react in real time before minor issues become major problems. With one of the most extensive networks among logistics technology providers, Blume Global's direct connectivity to the ocean, air, rail, parcel, LTL and truckload carriers combines with Blume Global's solutions and 27 years of industry data to give customers the intelligence needed to maximize transportation spend, improve customer service and reduce carbon emissions.

