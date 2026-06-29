Bluprynt and Chainproof Launch 'Verified D&O' Insurance for the Digital Asset Economy

Verified D&O introduces a new underwriting signal for digital assets: continuously verifiable issuer identity and collateral evidence.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluprynt and Chainproof today announced Verified D&O, a new kind of Directors & Officers insurance framework designed for the digital-asset economy. The premise is simple: the decision-makers who issue, hold, or accept a token all carry liability for that choice — and when a token can prove who stands behind it and what backs it, underwriters gain a new class of verifiable information. Institutions whose tokens carry Bluprynt's Know Your Issuer (KYI) and Proof of Collateral (PoC) credentials qualify for independent Verified D&O underwriting through Chainproof. Verified D&O rewards transparency. Issuers that can prove who they are and what backs their assets gain access to a streamlined underwriting pathway built specifically for digital assets.

The problem: good decisions are priced like reckless ones

Directors and officers carry personal liability for the digital-asset decisions they make — whether they're issuing a token, holding it in custody, listing it on an exchange, or accepting it as collateral. But it is stubbornly hard to verify the evidence behind those decisions: who the issuer is, and what actually backs the asset. Both are still assessed from static documents and periodic audits. Without a continuous, machine-verifiable signal, directors and officers associated with a well-governed, fully collateralized token are often underwritten on the same thin evidence as those associated with one that is not.

Recent market events have shown how quickly assumptions about issuer identity, asset backing, and token supply can break down. Yet most underwriting still relies on static disclosures, periodic audits, and self-reported documentation. Verified D&O introduces continuously verifiable evidence into that process.

How Verified D&O works

The collaboration integrates Bluprynt's issuer and collateral verification technology directly into the underwriting process. Know Your Issuer confirms who stands behind a token — the legal entity and where it's registered, who owns and controls it, and the directors and officers a D&O policy would cover. Proof of Collateral confirms what backs the token, tracing every layer that supports it — contracts, vaults, bridges, and custody accounts — and verifying the collateral is real and matches the issuer's claims at a specific point in time.

Through the collaboration, an issuer completes both credentials; the results are sealed on-chain as tamper-proof, independently checkable evidence and shared with Chainproof; and Chainproof uses that evidence to streamline underwriting and deliver Verified D&O eligibility.

Availability

Verified D&O launches with an initial pilot under BMA jurisdiction, beginning with non-custodial, smart-contract-native real-world-asset issuers and extending to the institutions that hold and accept their tokens. The launch participant will be named separately. Bluprynt is already actively involved in embedded supervision pilots in Bermuda with the BMA and other leading digital asset infrastructure companies.

"For too long, the corporate leaders who stood behind a well-governed, collateralized token have been underwritten in the same way, and at the same cost, as those who stood behind something far riskier, and at times nothing at all. Verified D&O changes that. By verifying issuer identity and collateral, we're giving issuers and underwriters something they've never had: a way to reward good decisions and sound governance. Transparency should lower your cost of doing business — not just your regulatory risk. That's the principle Bluprynt was built on, and Verified D&O is the first market to price it."

— Christopher J. Brummer, Chief Executive Officer, Bluprynt

"At Chainproof, we want to bring D&O insurance to the world. By teaming up with Bluprynt, we are able to streamline the underwriting process making it transparent for all participants. We believe the best institutions want to focus on delivering value to their customers; by pioneering a new way to prove once, share everywhere, compliance can move at the speed of business."

— Don Ho, Chief Executive Officer, Chainproof

About Bluprynt

Bluprynt is the trust layer for digital assets, transforming regulatory obligations into machine-verifiable, on-chain-attested evidence. Working with issuers, financial institutions, central banks and protocols around the world, Bluprynt brings legal engineering and verification to blockchains, enabling interoperability and transaction-level compliance.

About Chainproof

Chainproof is the leader in on-chain insurance for leading institutions and companies. Incubated by Quantstamp, Chainproof takes a security-first approach to insuring the future of finance. Licensed and regulated by the Bermuda Monetary and backed by Sompo, the primary carrier offers D&O insurance, deposit insurance, smart contract insurance, and slashing insurance.

SOURCE Bluprynt