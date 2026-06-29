BMO to Acquire Australia-Based Capital Markets Business of Euroz Hartleys Group, Strengthening Global Metals & Mining Leadership

Combines BMO's market-leading global metals and mining franchise with premier Australian distribution platform, strengthening BMO's position as the leading global metals and mining investment bank

Enhances BMO's integrated global platform connecting clients to capital, investors and opportunities across North America, Europe and Australia

TORONTO and PERTH, June 29, 2026 /CNW/ - BMO Financial Group (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Australia-based capital markets business of Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL), a leading metals and mining-focused equity capital markets, M&A and strategic advisory firm. Euroz Hartleys Group's private wealth business will remain independent and will enter into a strategic alliance agreement with BMO to preserve the interconnected relationship between the capital markets and private wealth businesses and support continued collaboration, research access and distribution opportunities. The transaction is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2026 and is subject to Euroz Hartleys shareholder approval, applicable regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.

The transaction will combine BMO's market-leading metals and mining franchise with one of Australia's premier equity distribution platforms and will create a truly integrated global capability for clients. Australia is among the most important centres for metals and mining capital formation worldwide, with a market comparable to Canada and growing influence across global markets. This strategic acquisition will enhance BMO's ability to serve clients where capital is forming, underscoring the importance of a scaled local presence.

"This is a defining step forward in strengthening our position as the leading metals and mining investment bank globally," said Carrie Cook, Global Head, Investment & Corporate Banking, BMO Capital Markets. "By combining our global distribution capabilities with deep local expertise in Australia, we are building a more connected platform that will enable clients to access capital and opportunities across markets. As capital formation continues to shift globally, our clients increasingly expect seamless access to investors and opportunities across markets--and this transaction supports our ambition to be ahead of that evolution."

"This combination will bring together two highly complementary businesses to create a stronger and more competitive global platform," said Andrew McKenzie, Executive Chairman of Euroz Hartleys. "BMO provides immediate access to the leading global franchise in metals and mining and significantly expands our ability to connect Australian clients with international capital. We are excited to be part of a team that is setting the standard for the sector globally."

Since 2004, BMO has had a presence in Australia, with an office in Melbourne. At closing, approximately 40 Euroz Hartleys Group team members are expected to join BMO Capital Markets, further strengthening its regional and global capabilities. Together, the combined team will operate as an integrated global platform, enhancing connectivity across North American, European and Australian markets.

In connection with the transaction, BMO Capital Markets acted as BMO's exclusive financial advisor. DLA Piper and Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP acted as legal counsel to BMO. Grant Samuel acted as financial advisor and Steinepreis Paganin acted as legal counsel to Euroz Hartleys Group.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of April 30, 2026. Serving clients for more than 200 years, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services across Canada, the United States, and select markets globally. BMO is innovating for business value, by deploying and integrating human, digital and artificial intelligence to personalize client experiences, augment teams, and automate its business responsibly. Driven by its purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

About Euroz Hartleys Group

Euroz Hartleys is a leading Western Australian financial services firm providing private wealth, institutional broking and corporate finance services. Euroz Hartleys has built a highly respected Capital Markets franchise, with deep expertise across equities research, institutional sales and trading, equity capital markets and mergers and acquisitions advisory. The firm's Private Wealth business provides tailored investment advice and financial planning services to high net worth individuals, families and private clients. Euroz Hartleys is headquartered in Perth, Western Australia and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. All such statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and any applicable Canadian securities legislation. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the expected closing of the proposed transaction, the financial and operational impact of the proposed transaction, our future arrangements with Euroz Hartleys Group Ltd., our strategies or future actions, and include statements made by our management. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "expect" and "will" or negative or grammatical variations thereof.

By their nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this press release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as the assumptions underlying such statements may not turn out to be correct and a number of factors could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the possibility that the proposed transaction does not close when expected or at all because required regulatory approvals and other conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all or are received subject to adverse conditions or requirements; the anticipated benefits from the proposed transaction, including the strategic alliance agreement, are not realized in the time frame anticipated or at all as a result of changes in general economic and market conditions, interest and exchange rates, monetary policy, laws and regulations (including changes to capital requirements) and their enforcement; reputational risks and the reaction of BMO's customers and employees to the transaction; diversion of management time on transaction-related issues; and those other factors discussed in the Risks That May Affect Future Results section, and the sections related to credit and counterparty, market, liquidity and funding, operational non-financial, legal and regulatory compliance, strategic, environmental and social, and reputation risk, in the Enterprise-Wide Risk Management section of BMO's 2025 Annual Report, as updated by BMO's quarterly reports, all of which outline certain key factors and risks that may affect our future results and our ability to anticipate and effectively manage risks arising from all of the foregoing factors. We caution that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all possible factors. These factors should be considered in addition to other uncertainties and potential events, and the inherent uncertainty of forward-looking statements.

BMO does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made, from time to time, by the organization or on its behalf, except as required by law.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group - Communications