BNCCORP, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.9 MILLION, OR $0.54 PER DILUTED SHARE

News provided byBNCCORP, INC.
Aug 04, 2026, 07:00 ET
Highlights
- Net income during the second quarter of 2026 decreased $278 thousand, or 12.7%, to $1.9 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, from $2.2 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, in the 2025 period. The decrease reflects $1.5 million of professional services expense related to the pending acquisition by OppFi Inc.
- Net income during the first six months of 2026 increased $122 thousand, or 3.1%, to $4.1 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, from $3.9 million or $1.11 per diluted share in the 2025 period.
- Net interest income increased $1.0 million, or 11.8%, to $9.5 million in the second quarter of 2026 from $8.5 million in the second quarter of 2025.
- Net interest margin was 3.84% in the second quarter of 2026 compared to 3.75% in the second quarter of 2025.
- The efficiency ratio increased to 76.21% in the second quarter of 2026 versus 68.83% in the second quarter of 2025. The increase reflects acquisition-related professional services expense.
- Yield on loans held for investment improved to 6.20% for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 6.04% in the second quarter of 2025.
- Loans held for investment decreased $8.5 million, or 1.2%, to $730.2 million at June 30, 2026 from $738.7 million at December 31, 2025, and decreased $9.0 million, or 1.2%, from $739.2 million at June 30, 2025.
- The ratio of loans held for investment-to-deposits increased to 80.1% at June 30, 2026 from 76.0% at December 31, 2025.
- Allowance for credit losses as of June 30, 2026, was 1.18% of loans held for investment compared to 1.18% as of March 31, 2026 and 1.40% as of December 31, 2025.
BISMARCK, N.D., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BNCCORP, INC. (BNC or the Company) (OTCQX Markets: BNCC), which operates community banking and wealth management businesses in North Dakota and Arizona, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.
Management Commentary
"Our second-quarter results demonstrate the underlying earnings power of our core banking franchise, even as we absorb the costs associated with our pending transaction," said Daniel J. Collins, BNC's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Compared to the second quarter of 2025, net interest income grew 11.8%, our net interest margin expanded 9 basis points to 3.84% and improved 25 basis points from the first quarter of 2026. Net income of $1.9 million absorbed $1.5 million of professional services expense related to our pending acquisition by OppFi Inc. For the first six months of 2026, net income increased to $4.1 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, from $3.9 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, a year ago.
"On a sequential basis, both loans and deposits declined during the quarter. The deposit decrease reflects a familiar pattern, as our customers deploy funds during the second quarter, and the loan decline reflects an elevated level of payoffs and prepayments combined with a more typical pace of new originations in our North Dakota markets. Loan pipelines remain solid as we enter the second half of the year. Our balance sheet remains strong, with ample liquidity and a tangible common equity ratio that improved to 10.56% as of June 30, 2026."
"The proposed combination with OppFi announced on April 29, 2026 is proceeding through the customary shareholder and regulatory approval processes. Our priorities during this period have not changed: serving our customers, supporting our communities and operating the bank with the discipline that produced this quarter's results. We remain confident in the overall quality of our loan portfolio, the strength of our balance sheet and our ability to navigate ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainties."
2026 Versus 2025 Second Quarter Comparison
The Company reported net income of $1.9 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $2.2 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025.
Second quarter interest income increased $1.0 million, or 8.1%, to $13.5 million in the second quarter of 2026 from $12.5 million in the second quarter of 2025 driven by a $15.6 million period-over-period increase in the average balance of loans held for investment and higher average balances of cash and cash equivalents. Those increases were partially offset by lower yields on cash and cash equivalents and a lower average balance of debt securities during the quarter. Average yield on interest-earning assets in the quarter decreased slightly to 5.50% from 5.56% in the second quarter of 2025.
Interest expense in the second quarter of 2026 was $4.1 million, an increase of $14 thousand from the 2025 period. The cost of core deposits in the second quarter of 2026 decreased to 1.72% versus 1.85% in the second quarter of 2025. The average balance of deposits increased by $72.3 million compared to the second quarter of 2025. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.22% during the second quarter of 2026, compared to 2.40% in the same period of 2025.
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2026 was $9.5 million, an increase of $1.0 million, or 11.8%, from the second quarter of 2025. Net interest margin increased to 3.84% in the second quarter of 2026 compared to 3.75% reported in the prior year period.
Non-interest income during the second quarter of 2026 was $1.5 million, compared to $1.4 million in the 2025 second quarter. Bank charges and service fees were $44 thousand higher year-over-year primarily due to higher servicing income, interchange income, and letter of credit fees. Wealth management revenues increased by $100 thousand, or 20.3%, as the Company has benefitted from significant increases in the market value of financial assets year-over-year. During the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded a one-time gain on sales of loans of $113 thousand. Gains on sales of loans can vary period-over-period. Other income is $17 thousand higher than the prior year period resulting from higher SBIC revenue, BOLI income, and other miscellaneous fees.
Non-interest expense during the second quarter of 2026 increased $1.5 million, or 22.5%, year-over-year, primarily due to a $1.6 million increase in professional services as the Company incurred expenses in connection with the recently announced agreement to be acquired by OppFi Inc. The Company incurred increased data processing fees and marketing expense. Core banking services, card processing charges and higher IT subscriptions provided the largest increases. Marketing expense increased primarily due to expanded customer outreach and Company events during the quarter.
In the second quarter of 2026, income tax expense was $570 thousand, compared to $671 thousand in the second quarter of 2025. The Company's effective tax rate was 23.0% and 23.5% for the second quarter of 2026 and 2025, respectively.
Tangible book value per common share on June 30, 2026 was $31.36, compared to $30.26 at December 31, 2025. The Company's tangible common equity capital ratio increased to 10.56% as of June 30, 2026, compared to 9.68% on December 31, 2025.
2026 Versus 2025 First Six Months Comparison
The Company reported net income of $4.1 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2026 compared to $3.9 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2025.
Interest income increased $3.0 million, or 11.9%, to $27.5 million in the first half of 2026 from $24.5 million in the first half of 2025 driven by a $28.6 million period-over-period increase in the average balance of loans held for investment and higher balances of cash and cash equivalents. Those increases were partially offset by lower yields on cash and cash equivalents and a lower average balance and yields on debt securities during the current period. Average yield on interest-earning assets in the first half of 2026 was 5.45%, unchanged from the first half of 2025.
Interest expense in the first half of 2026 was $8.8 million, an increase of $553 thousand from the 2025 period. The cost of core deposits in the first six months of 2026 decreased to 1.80% versus 1.86% in the first six months of 2025. The consolidated average balance of deposits increased by $95.9 million compared to the first half of 2025. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.29% during the first six months of 2026, compared to 2.41% in the same period of 2025.
Net interest income for the first half of 2026 was $18.7 million, an increase of $2.4 million, or 14.5%, from the first half of 2025. Net interest margin was 3.71% in the 2026 six-month period compared to 3.62% reported in the prior year period.
Non-interest income in the first six months of 2026 was $2.9 million compared to $2.8 million in the 2025 first six months. Bank charges and service fees were $58 thousand higher period-over-period primarily due to higher servicing income, interchange income, and letter of credit fees that were partially offset by lower non-use fees on lines of credit and a reduction in deposits held in one-way sell positions. Wealth management revenues increased by $154 thousand, or 15.2%, as the Company has benefited from significant increases in the market value of financial assets year-over-year. Other income was lower than the prior year due to the recognition of a $53 thousand gain on sale of repossessed assets in the 2025 period.
Non-interest expense during the first six months of 2026 increased $2.1 million, or 15.7%, year-over-year, primarily due to a $2.2 million increase in professional services expense as the Company has incurred expenses primarily related to the recently announced agreement to be acquired by OppFi Inc. The Company also reported an increase of $188 thousand in data processing fees. Core banking services, card processing charges and higher IT subscriptions provided the largest increases. These increases were offset by a decrease in salary and employee benefits of $271 thousand, or 3.4% year-over-year. Merit-based and inflationary increases in salaries and employee benefits were offset by lower headcount.
During the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, consolidated income tax expense was $1.2 million, compared to $1.2 million in the first half of 2025. The Company's effective tax rate was 23.0% and 23.5% for the first half of 2026 and 2025, respectively.
Assets and Liabilities
Total assets were $1.0 billion at June 30, 2026 versus $1.1 billion at December 31, 2025. Total loans held for investment decreased to $730.2 million on June 30, 2026 compared to $738.7 million on December 31, 2025. Debt securities decreased $9.3 million from year-end 2025, primarily due to normal amortization, while cash and cash equivalent balances totaled $173.6 million on June 30, 2026 compared to $211.5 million on December 31, 2025.
Total deposits decreased $59.9 million to $911.9 million as of June 30, 2026, from a balance of $971.8 million on December 31, 2025. The Company remains committed to cultivating new deposit relationships and prioritizing liquidity.
The following table provides additional detail on the Company's total deposit relationships:
|
As of
|
(In thousands)
|
June 30,
2026
|
December 31,
2025
|
June 30,
2025
|
Deposits:
|
Non-interest-bearing
|
$
|
189,133
|
$
|
177,618
|
$
|
180,921
|
Interest-bearing –
|
Savings, interest checking and money market
|
605,416
|
681,350
|
536,435
|
Time deposits
|
117,342
|
112,833
|
103,696
|
Total on balance sheet deposits
|
911,891
|
971,801
|
821,052
|
Off-balance sheet deposits (1)
|
-
|
-
|
23,581
|
Total available deposits
|
$
|
911,891
|
$
|
971,801
|
$
|
844,633
|
(1)
|
The off-balance sheet deposits above do not include off-balance sheet time deposits that can be brought back on the balance sheet at various future maturity dates. As of June 30, 2026, the Company managed off-balance sheet time deposit balances of $260 thousand, compared to $250 thousand time deposit balances as of December 31, 2025 and $1.2 million time deposit balances as of June 30, 2025.
The Company remains highly focused on meeting the needs of its customers and ensuring deposit rates reflect changing market conditions. The Company estimates that deposit insurance and other deposit protection programs secure approximately 70% of its customers' deposit balances. This fact, combined with the Company's strong balance sheet and management's sustained focus on fostering a relationship-focused culture, has allowed the Company to maintain a significant deposit base.
Trust assets under administration increased 8.5%, or $40.7 million, to $521.6 million at June 30, 2026, from $480.9 million at December 31, 2025. The Company has benefited from the addition of new assets under administration in 2026, and increases in the market value of financial assets under administration attributable to increases in the broader financial markets.
Asset Quality
The allowance for credit losses was $8.6 million as of June 30, 2026, versus $10.3 million on December 31, 2025. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of loans held for investment on June 30, 2026 decreased to 1.18% from 1.40% as of December 31, 2025. The decrease in the allowance to loans ratio was largely due to write-downs of specific problem credits during the first quarter of 2026 that maintained specific reserves as of year-end 2025.
Past due loans of 31-89 days increased to $940 thousand as of June 30, 2026, compared to $664 thousand as of December 31, 2025. Nonperforming assets were $6.2 million on June 30, 2026, compared to $9.2 million on December 31, 2025. The ratio of nonperforming assets-to-total-assets was 0.59% at June 30, 2026 compared to 0.83% as of December 31, 2025. As of June 30, 2026, $4.4 million, or 72%, of the $6.2 million in nonperforming assets were SBA loans supported by material government guarantees. Excluding loan balances covered by government guarantees, the Company's nonperforming assets-to-total-assets ratio was 0.25% on June 30, 2026.
The Company continues to monitor the evolving macroeconomic and geopolitical environment for possible impacts to its loan portfolio. As of June 30, 2026, classified loans increased to $7.9 million from $5.7 million as of December 31, 2025. During the second quarter of 2026, the Company experienced an increase in classified loans relating to two well collateralized commercial real estate properties. As of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, the Company had $904 thousand and $5.4 million, respectively, of potentially problematic loans, which are risk-rated as "special mention."
BNC's loans held for investment are geographically concentrated in North Dakota and Arizona, comprising 53% and 25%, respectively, of the Company's total loans held for investment portfolio.
The North Dakota economy is influenced by the energy and agriculture industries. Changes in energy supply and demand, along with market sentiment have recently caused an increase in oil prices. Management continues to monitor the volatility in oil prices and the potential impact on the oil industry and ancillary services. Persistently low agricultural commodity prices have the potential to negatively impact the agricultural performance in North Dakota. Potential risks to North Dakota's energy and agriculture industries include the possibility of adverse national legislation, persistent inflation, potential effects of trade policy, and changes in economic conditions. Depending on the severity of their impact, these factors could present potential challenges to credit quality in North Dakota.
The Arizona economy continues to diversify but is still influenced by the leisure and travel industries. Positive trends in both industries have been noted, but an extended slowdown in these industries may negatively impact credit quality in Arizona. While the Company's portfolio includes various sized loans spread over a large number of industry sectors, it has meaningful concentrations of loans to the hospitality and commercial real estate industries.
The following table approximately describes the Company's concentrations by industry:
|
Loans Held for Investment by Industry Sector
|
(in thousands)
|
June 30, 2026
|
December 31, 2025
|
Non-owner Occupied Commercial Real estate – not otherwise categorized
|
$
|
200,764
|
28
|
%
|
$
|
200,887
|
27
|
%
|
Consumer, not otherwise categorized
|
94,951
|
13
|
94,999
|
13
|
Hotels
|
92,693
|
13
|
97,337
|
13
|
Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting
|
37,283
|
5
|
37,328
|
5
|
Healthcare and social assistance
|
37,034
|
5
|
37,270
|
5
|
Retail trade
|
30,295
|
4
|
30,110
|
4
|
Non-hotel accommodation and food service
|
29,487
|
4
|
28,469
|
4
|
Art, entertainment and recreation
|
26,823
|
4
|
27,821
|
4
|
Transportation and warehousing
|
23,327
|
3
|
27,329
|
4
|
Construction contractors
|
23,040
|
3
|
24,178
|
3
|
Manufacturing
|
22,426
|
3
|
20,127
|
3
|
Mining, oil and gas extraction
|
19,643
|
3
|
21,495
|
3
|
Real estate and rental and leasing support services
|
18,959
|
2
|
15,245
|
2
|
Other service
|
15,440
|
2
|
15,372
|
2
|
Utilities
|
14,698
|
2
|
14,510
|
2
|
Professional, scientific, and technical services
|
11,103
|
2
|
11,406
|
2
|
Educational services
|
9,738
|
1
|
10,932
|
1
|
Finance and insurance
|
8,686
|
1
|
8,573
|
1
|
Public administration
|
6,159
|
1
|
6,440
|
1
|
All other
|
6,989
|
1
|
8,268
|
1
|
Total gross loans held for investment
|
$
|
729,538
|
100
|
%
|
$
|
738,096
|
100
|
%
Capital
Banks and bank holding companies operate under separate regulatory capital requirements. As of June 30, 2026, the Company's capital ratios exceeded all regulatory capital thresholds, including the capital conservation buffer.
A summary of the Company's and the Bank's capital ratios is presented below:
|
June 30,
2026
|
December 31,
2025
|
BNCCORP, INC. (Consolidated)
|
Tier 1 leverage
|
12.71 %
|
12.40 %
|
Common equity tier 1 risk based capital
|
13.66 %
|
13.01 %
|
Tier 1 risk based capital
|
15.48 %
|
14.81 %
|
Total risk based capital
|
16.51 %
|
16.02 %
|
Tangible common equity
|
10.56 %
|
9.68 %
|
BNC National Bank
|
Tier 1 leverage
|
12.21 %
|
11.71 %
|
Common equity tier 1 risk based capital
|
14.86 %
|
13.98 %
|
Tier 1 risk based capital
|
14.86 %
|
13.98 %
|
Total risk based capital
|
15.89 %
|
15.19 %
|
Tangible common equity
|
11.57 %
|
10.47 %
The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, which is generally a comparison of a bank's core equity capital to its total risk weighted assets, is a measure of the current risk profile of the Bank's asset base from a regulatory perspective. The Tier 1 leverage ratio, which is based on average assets, does not consider the mix of risk-weighted assets.
The Company regularly evaluates the sufficiency of its capital to ensure compliance with regulatory capital standards and to serve as a source of strength for the Bank. The Company manages capital by assessing the composition of capital and the amounts available for growth, risk, or other purposes.
The Company made an election at the adoption of BASEL III to exclude changes in accumulated other comprehensive income from the calculation of regulatory ratios.
Share Repurchases
In December 2020, the Company's Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to 175,000 shares of BNCCORP, INC. outstanding common stock. During the first quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 50,000 shares of common stock for a total cost of $1.2 million, or approximately $23.25 per share. The Company has made no other share repurchases of common stock. As of June 30, 2026, there were 125,000 shares remaining under the current authorized share repurchase program.
OppFi Transaction Announced
On April 29, 2026, the Company issued a press release announcing that it had entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by OppFi Inc., a tech-enabled digital finance platform, in a stock and cash transaction. The closing of the transaction is subject to BNC stockholder approval, regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions.
About BNCCORP, INC.
BNCCORP, INC., headquartered in Bismarck, ND, is a registered bank holding company dedicated to providing banking and wealth management services to businesses and consumers in its local markets. The Company operates community banking and wealth management businesses in North Dakota and Arizona from 11 locations.
This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of BNC as well with respect to OppFi Inc.'s pending acquisition of BNC. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "at the present time", "plan", "optimistic", "intend", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "future" and other expressions relating to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations regarding future market conditions and our ability to capture opportunities and pursue growth strategies, our expected operating results such as revenue growth and earnings and our expectations of the effects of the regulatory environment or future pandemics on our earnings for the foreseeable future. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the impact of current and future regulation; the risks of loans and investments, including dependence on local and regional economic conditions; competition for our customers from other providers of financial services; possible adverse effects of changes in interest rates; risks associated with our acquisition and growth strategies; and other risks, including the potential impact of the imposition of tariffs or retaliatory tariffs, which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. In addition, all statements in this news release, including forward-looking statements, speak only of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.
This press release contains references to financial measures, which are not defined in GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures include tangible common equity to total period end assets ratio. These non-GAAP financial measures have been included as the Company believes they are helpful for investors to analyze and evaluate the Company's financial condition.
(Financial tables attached)
|
BNCCORP, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
|
(Unaudited)
|
For the Quarter
Ended June 30,
|
For the Six Months
Ended June 30,
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
INCOME STATEMENT
|
Interest income
|
$
|
13,548
|
$
|
12,534
|
$
|
27,454
|
$
|
24,534
|
Interest expense
|
4,096
|
4,082
|
8,784
|
8,231
|
Net interest income
|
9,452
|
8,452
|
18,670
|
16,303
|
Provision for credit losses
|
125
|
225
|
510
|
325
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
9,327
|
8,227
|
18,160
|
15,978
|
Non-interest income
|
Bank charges and service fees
|
730
|
686
|
1,412
|
1,354
|
Wealth management revenues
|
592
|
492
|
1,167
|
1,013
|
Gains on sales of loans, net
|
4
|
114
|
10
|
113
|
Other
|
155
|
138
|
302
|
334
|
Total non-interest income
|
1,481
|
1,430
|
2,891
|
2,814
|
Non-interest expense
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
3,696
|
3,868
|
7,685
|
7,956
|
Professional services
|
2,017
|
391
|
2,837
|
653
|
Data processing fees
|
935
|
848
|
1,859
|
1,671
|
Marketing and promotion
|
223
|
181
|
363
|
364
|
Occupancy
|
365
|
406
|
817
|
805
|
Regulatory costs
|
137
|
133
|
268
|
265
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
267
|
271
|
536
|
544
|
Office supplies and postage
|
100
|
103
|
201
|
196
|
Other
|
592
|
601
|
1,199
|
1,177
|
Total non-interest expense
|
8,332
|
6,802
|
15,765
|
13,631
|
Income before taxes
|
2,476
|
2,855
|
5,286
|
5,161
|
Income tax expense
|
570
|
671
|
1,216
|
1,213
|
Net income
|
$
|
1,906
|
$
|
2,184
|
$
|
4,070
|
$
|
3,948
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES
|
Common shares outstanding (a)
|
3,544,274
|
3,541,774
|
3,543,031
|
3,540,931
|
Dilutive effect of share-based compensation
|
-
|
1,149
|
-
|
1,060
|
Adjusted weighted average shares (b)
|
3,544,274
|
3,542,923
|
3,543,031
|
3,541,991
|
EARNINGS PER SHARE DATA
|
Basic earnings per common share
|
$
|
0.54
|
$
|
0.62
|
$
|
1.15
|
$
|
1.12
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
$
|
0.54
|
$
|
0.62
|
$
|
1.15
|
$
|
1.11
|
(a)
|
Denominator for basic earnings per common share
|
(b)
|
Denominator for diluted earnings per common share
|
BNCCORP, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
|
(Unaudited)
|
As of
|
(In thousands, except share, per-share and full-time equivalent data)
|
June 30,
2026
|
December 31,
2025
|
June 30,
2025
|
BALANCE SHEET DATA
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
173,599
|
$
|
211,451
|
$
|
43,255
|
Debt securities available for sale
|
105,394
|
114,670
|
123,438
|
FRB and FHLB stock
|
2,466
|
2,386
|
2,386
|
Loans held for investment
|
730,151
|
738,700
|
739,151
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(8,612)
|
(10,318)
|
(9,150)
|
Net loans held for investment
|
721,539
|
728,382
|
730,001
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
10,187
|
10,120
|
10,445
|
Operating lease right of use asset
|
512
|
514
|
501
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
3,888
|
4,395
|
4,101
|
Other
|
28,905
|
28,288
|
27,860
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,046,490
|
$
|
1,100,206
|
$
|
941,987
|
Deposits:
|
Non-interest-bearing
|
$
|
189,133
|
$
|
177,618
|
$
|
180,921
|
Interest-bearing –
|
Savings, interest checking and money market
|
605,416
|
681,350
|
536,435
|
Time deposits
|
117,342
|
112,833
|
103,696
|
Total deposits
|
911,891
|
971,801
|
821,052
|
Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in Company's subordinated debentures
|
15,464
|
15,464
|
15,464
|
Accrued interest payable
|
1,603
|
1,638
|
1,452
|
Accrued expenses
|
2,019
|
2,877
|
2,151
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
550
|
571
|
565
|
Other
|
4,485
|
1,348
|
1,086
|
Total liabilities
|
936,012
|
993,699
|
841,770
|
Common stock
|
37
|
37
|
37
|
Capital surplus – common stock
|
27,320
|
27,230
|
27,127
|
Retained earnings
|
91,508
|
87,438
|
82,615
|
Treasury stock
|
(2,723)
|
(2,753)
|
(2,666)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net
|
(5,664)
|
(5,445)
|
(6,896)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
110,478
|
106,507
|
100,217
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
1,046,490
|
$
|
1,100,206
|
$
|
941,987
|
OTHER SELECTED DATA
|
Trust assets under administration
|
$
|
521,620
|
$
|
480,944
|
$
|
445,063
|
Core deposits (1)
|
$
|
911,891
|
$
|
971,801
|
$
|
821,052
|
Tangible book value per common share (2)
|
$
|
31.36
|
$
|
30.26
|
$
|
28.44
|
Tangible book value per common share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, net
|
$
|
32.97
|
$
|
31.80
|
$
|
30.40
|
Full time equivalent employees
|
127
|
132
|
136
|
Common shares outstanding
|
3,522,625
|
3,520,125
|
3,523,875
|
(1)
|
Core deposits consist of all deposits with customers.
|
(2)
|
Tangible book value per common share is equal to book value per common share.
|
BNCCORP, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
|
(Unaudited)
|
AVERAGE BALANCE, YIELD EARNED, AND COST PAID
|
For the Quarter Ended
June 30, 2026
|
For the Quarter Ended
June 30, 2025
|
Quarter-Over-Quarter
Comparison
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Average Balance
|
Interest Earned or Paid
|
Average Yield or Cost
|
Average Balance
|
Interest Earned or Paid
|
Average Yield or Cost
|
Change Due to
|
Rate
|
Volume
|
Total
|
Assets
|
Interest-bearing due from banks
|
$
|
154,521
|
$
|
1,418
|
3.68 %
|
$
|
69,859
|
$
|
778
|
4.47 %
|
$
|
(158)
|
$
|
798
|
$
|
640
|
FRB and FHLB stock
|
2,466
|
37
|
6.02 %
|
2,386
|
36
|
6.05 %
|
-
|
1
|
1
|
Debt securities available for sale
|
108,450
|
790
|
2.92 %
|
125,369
|
954
|
3.05 %
|
(40)
|
(124)
|
(164)
|
Loans held for investment
|
731,062
|
11,303
|
6.20 %
|
715,441
|
10,766
|
6.04 %
|
301
|
236
|
537
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(8,681)
|
-
|
0.00 %
|
(9,222)
|
-
|
0.00 %
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total
|
$
|
987,818
|
$
|
13,548
|
5.50 %
|
$
|
903,833
|
$
|
12,534
|
5.56 %
|
$
|
103
|
$
|
911
|
$
|
1,014
|
Liabilities
|
Interest checking and money market
|
$
|
569,469
|
$
|
2,966
|
2.09 %
|
$
|
524,937
|
$
|
2,986
|
2.28 %
|
$
|
(329)
|
$
|
309
|
$
|
(20)
|
Savings
|
42,002
|
11
|
0.10 %
|
42,265
|
11
|
0.10 %
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Time deposits
|
114,744
|
916
|
3.20 %
|
100,321
|
859
|
3.43 %
|
(62)
|
119
|
57
|
Short-term borrowings
|
1
|
-
|
0.00 %
|
-
|
-
|
0.00 %
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Subordinated debentures
|
15,464
|
203
|
5.26 %
|
15,464
|
226
|
5.86 %
|
(23)
|
-
|
(23)
|
Total
|
$
|
741,680
|
$
|
4,096
|
2.22 %
|
$
|
682,987
|
$
|
4,082
|
2.40 %
|
$
|
(414)
|
$
|
428
|
$
|
14
|
Net Interest Income
|
$
|
9,452
|
$
|
8,452
|
Net Interest Spread
|
3.29 %
|
3.17 %
|
Net Interest Margin
|
3.84 %
|
3.75 %
|
AVERAGE BALANCE, YIELD EARNED, AND COST PAID
|
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2026
|
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025
|
Six Month
Comparison
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Average Balance
|
Interest Earned or Paid
|
Average Yield or Cost
|
Average Balance
|
Interest Earned or Paid
|
Average Yield or Cost
|
Change Due to
|
Rate
|
Volume
|
Total
|
Assets
|
Interest-bearing due from banks
|
$
|
176,427
|
$
|
3,233
|
3.70 %
|
$
|
82,110
|
$
|
1,817
|
4.46 %
|
$
|
(359)
|
$
|
1,775
|
$
|
1,416
|
FRB and FHLB stock
|
2,429
|
73
|
6.04 %
|
2,387
|
71
|
6.00 %
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
Debt securities available for sale
|
110,738
|
1,659
|
3.02 %
|
126,749
|
1,968
|
3.13 %
|
(67)
|
(242)
|
(309)
|
Loans held for investment
|
734,178
|
22,489
|
6.18 %
|
705,535
|
20,678
|
5.91 %
|
965
|
846
|
1,811
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(8,747)
|
-
|
0.00 %
|
(9,220)
|
-
|
0.00 %
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total
|
$
|
1,015,025
|
$
|
27,454
|
5.45 %
|
$
|
907,561
|
$
|
24,534
|
5.45 %
|
$
|
540
|
$
|
2,380
|
$
|
2,920
|
Liabilities
|
Interest checking and money market
|
$
|
603,092
|
$
|
6,522
|
2.18 %
|
$
|
534,423
|
$
|
6,105
|
2.30 %
|
$
|
(573)
|
$
|
990
|
$
|
417
|
Savings
|
42,097
|
22
|
0.10 %
|
43,112
|
22
|
0.10 %
|
1
|
(1)
|
-
|
Time deposits
|
113,708
|
1,840
|
3.26 %
|
96,616
|
1,656
|
3.46 %
|
(98)
|
282
|
184
|
Short-term borrowings
|
5
|
-
|
4.21 %
|
2
|
-
|
4.98 %
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Subordinated debentures
|
15,464
|
400
|
5.22 %
|
15,464
|
448
|
5.84 %
|
(48)
|
-
|
(48)
|
Total
|
$
|
774,366
|
$
|
8,784
|
2.29 %
|
$
|
689,617
|
$
|
8,231
|
2.41 %
|
$
|
(718)
|
$
|
1,271
|
$
|
553
|
Net Interest Income
|
$
|
18,670
|
$
|
16,303
|
Net Interest Spread
|
3.17 %
|
3.04 %
|
Net Interest Margin
|
3.71 %
|
3.62 %
|
BNCCORP, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
|
(Unaudited)
|
For the Quarter
Ended June 30,
|
For the Six Months
Ended June 30,
|
(In thousands)
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
OTHER AVERAGE BALANCES
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,040,807
|
$
|
956,966
|
$
|
1,068,704
|
$
|
961,180
|
Core deposits
|
909,604
|
837,267
|
937,954
|
842,100
|
Total equity
|
109,806
|
98,605
|
109,040
|
96,979
|
KEY RATIOS
|
Return on average common stockholders' equity (a)
|
6.62 %
|
8.23 %
|
7.17 %
|
7.55 %
|
Return on average assets (b)
|
0.73 %
|
0.92 %
|
0.77 %
|
0.83 %
|
Efficiency ratio (Consolidated)
|
76.21 %
|
68.83 %
|
73.12 %
|
71.30 %
|
Efficiency ratio (Bank)
|
61.21 %
|
64.96 %
|
62.07 %
|
67.84 %
|
(a)
|
Return on average common stockholders' equity is calculated by using net income as the numerator and average common equity (less accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)) as the denominator.
|
(b)
|
Return on average assets is calculated by using net income as the numerator and average total assets as the denominator.
|
As of
|
(In thousands)
|
June 30,
2026
|
December 31,
2025
|
June 30,
2025
|
ASSET QUALITY
|
Loans 90 days or more delinquent and accruing interest
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
5
|
Non-accrual loans
|
6,113
|
9,169
|
5,783
|
Total nonperforming loans
|
$
|
6,113
|
$
|
9,169
|
$
|
5,788
|
Repossessed assets, net
|
52
|
-
|
39
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$
|
6,165
|
$
|
9,169
|
$
|
5,827
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
$
|
8,612
|
$
|
10,318
|
$
|
9,150
|
Ratio of total nonperforming loans to total loans
|
0.84 %
|
1.24 %
|
0.78 %
|
Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total assets
|
0.59 %
|
0.83 %
|
0.62 %
|
Ratio of nonperforming loans to total assets
|
0.58 %
|
0.83 %
|
0.61 %
|
Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans
|
1.18 %
|
1.40 %
|
1.24 %
|
Ratio of allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
|
141 %
|
113 %
|
158 %
|
For the Quarter
Ended June 30,
|
For the Six Months
Ended June 30,
|
(In thousands)
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
CHANGES IN NONPERFORMING LOANS:
|
Balance, beginning of period
|
$
|
6,785
|
$
|
7,254
|
$
|
9,169
|
$
|
6,275
|
Additions to nonperforming
|
232
|
78
|
788
|
1,113
|
Charge-offs
|
(235)
|
(417)
|
(2,245)
|
(417)
|
Reclassified back to performing
|
-
|
(871)
|
-
|
(879)
|
Principal payments received
|
(617)
|
(174)
|
(1,547)
|
(198)
|
Transferred to repossessed assets
|
(52)
|
(82)
|
(52)
|
(106)
|
Balance, end of period
|
$
|
6,113
|
$
|
5,788
|
$
|
6,113
|
$
|
5,788
|
BNCCORP, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
|
(Unaudited)
|
For the Quarter
Ended June 30,
|
For the Six Months
Ended June 30,
|
(In thousands)
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
CHANGES IN ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:
|
Balance, beginning of period
|
$
|
8,763
|
$
|
9,446
|
$
|
10,433
|
$
|
9,388
|
Provision
|
125
|
225
|
510
|
325
|
Loans charged off
|
(237)
|
(417)
|
(2,302)
|
(464)
|
Loan recoveries
|
64
|
6
|
74
|
11
|
Balance, end of period
|
$
|
8,715
|
$
|
9,260
|
$
|
8,715
|
$
|
9,260
|
Components:
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
$
|
8,612
|
$
|
9,150
|
$
|
8,612
|
$
|
9,150
|
Allowance for unfunded commitments
|
$
|
103
|
$
|
110
|
$
|
103
|
$
|
110
|
Ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans
|
(0.024) %
|
(0.057) %
|
(0.303) %
|
(0.064) %
|
Ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans, annualized
|
(0.095) %
|
(0.230) %
|
(0.607) %
|
(0.128) %
|
As of
|
(In thousands)
|
June 30,
2026
|
December 31,
2025
|
June 30,
2025
|
CREDIT CONCENTRATIONS
|
North Dakota
|
Commercial and industrial
|
$
|
76,803
|
$
|
79,455
|
$
|
80,870
|
Construction
|
4,667
|
2,826
|
807
|
Agricultural
|
39,376
|
39,238
|
39,374
|
Land and land development
|
7,381
|
8,115
|
7,593
|
Owner-occupied commercial real estate
|
36,046
|
37,284
|
38,571
|
Commercial real estate
|
113,508
|
114,009
|
119,278
|
Small business administration
|
19,470
|
17,581
|
17,773
|
Consumer
|
92,467
|
92,728
|
94,381
|
Subtotal gross loans held for investment
|
$
|
389,718
|
$
|
391,236
|
$
|
398,647
|
Consolidated
|
Commercial and industrial
|
$
|
122,608
|
$
|
124,595
|
$
|
127,485
|
Construction
|
16,207
|
8,955
|
12,229
|
Agricultural
|
41,988
|
41,931
|
42,084
|
Land and land development
|
7,718
|
9,601
|
8,995
|
Owner-occupied commercial real estate
|
80,828
|
84,810
|
82,756
|
Commercial real estate
|
247,816
|
260,059
|
248,275
|
Small business administration
|
95,482
|
90,621
|
94,706
|
Consumer
|
116,891
|
117,524
|
121,857
|
Total gross loans held for investment
|
$
|
729,538
|
$
|
738,096
|
$
|
738,387
SOURCE BNCCORP, INC.
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