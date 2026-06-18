Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. George Kamel Opens New Aesthetic Surgery Practice in Hollywood, Florida

South Florida Aesthetic & Reconstructive Surgery, the new practice of board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. George Kamel, is now welcoming patients in Hollywood, Boynton Beach, and across South Florida. The practice offers a comprehensive range of cosmetic surgery procedures for the face, breast, and body, delivered with an emphasis on natural, proportionate results.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. George Kamel has announced the opening of South Florida Aesthetic & Reconstructive Surgery, a cosmetic surgery practice serving patients throughout Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale, Boynton Beach, and the greater South Florida area. The new practice brings together Dr. Kamel's academic surgical training and a patient-centered philosophy focused on natural-looking, lasting results.

South Florida Aesthetic & Reconstructive Surgery

Dr. Kamel completed his medical degree at Penn State College of Medicine, followed by residency training in general surgery and plastic surgery at Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center in New York City. He went on to complete an advanced craniofacial research fellowship at Harvard/Massachusetts General Hospital — where his research on cleft lip and palate earned a grant from the Plastic Surgery Foundation — and a clinical fellowship in craniofacial and pediatric plastic surgery at the University of California San Diego/Rady Children's Hospital. He is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery.

At South Florida Aesthetic & Reconstructive Surgery, Dr. Kamel offers a full spectrum of aesthetic procedures for adult patients. Facial procedures include deep plane facelift, rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery (blepharoplasty), brow lift, and neck lift. Breast procedures range from augmentation and lift to reduction and implant revision, while body contouring options include liposuction, tummy tuck, mommy makeover, arm lift, and thigh lift. The practice also provides non-surgical treatments such as Botox, dermal fillers, and laser skin rejuvenation to complement surgical results or serve as standalone enhancements.

Dr. Kamel's surgical approach centers on individualized treatment planning rather than a one-size-fits-all menu of procedures. Each consultation begins with an in-depth conversation about the patient's goals and concerns, followed by a personalized plan designed around the patient's unique anatomy and aesthetic objectives.

A published researcher and author of peer-reviewed papers and book chapters, Dr. Kamel has presented at national and international surgical conferences. He has been recognized among the 10 Best Plastic Surgeons for Patient Satisfaction by the American Institute of Plastic Surgeons (2025) and named an Honored Listee in Marquis Who's Who (2025). He is a member of the Florida Society of Plastic Surgeons and serves on a committee of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

"Every patient comes to me with a vision, and my job is to understand that vision completely and then bring it to life safely and beautifully," said Dr. Kamel. "Plastic surgery at its best is invisible. The goal is never to look like you've had surgery — it's to look like the most refreshed, confident version of yourself. Opening South Florida Aesthetic & Reconstructive Surgery allows me to deliver that level of personalized, attentive care to patients across South Florida."

South Florida Aesthetic & Reconstructive Surgery operates two South Florida locations, in Hollywood and Boynton Beach. To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit www.southfloridaaestheticsurgery.com.

More About South Florida Aesthetic & Reconstructive Surgery

South Florida Aesthetic & Reconstructive Surgery is the practice of board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. George Kamel, offering cosmetic surgery of the face, breast, and body along with non-surgical aesthetic treatments for adult patients. With locations in Hollywood and Boynton Beach, the practice serves patients throughout Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, and the greater South Florida region. Dr. Kamel combines academic surgical training with a patient-centered philosophy focused on natural, proportionate, and lasting results. For more information, visit www.southfloridaaestheticsurgery.com.

Media Contact

Dr. George Kamel

South Florida Aesthetic & Reconstructive Surgery

1201 N. 35th Avenue, Suite 200

Hollywood, FL 33021

(561) 765-4273

https://www.southfloridaaestheticsurgery.com

SOURCE South Florida Aesthetic & Reconstructive Surgery