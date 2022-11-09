Board Games Market Size to Grow by USD 3.02 Bn, rapid Improvements in Content and Gameplay to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board games market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.02 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the report projects that the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period. The market has been segmented by distribution channel (online and offline), product (tabletop, card and dice, and role-playing), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Make confident decisions using our insights and analysis. Request a FREE Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Board Games Market

Board Games Market: Drivers and Trend

Rapid improvements in content and gameplay are driving the market growth. Manufacturers are focusing on developing story-driven board games. Classic board games such as Scrabble, Monopoly, Clue, and Life have been updated frequently in terms of illustrations and gameplay. Moreover, licensing deals between board game developers and popular movie and TV franchises have led to the development of story arcs and character updates in board games. Thus, rapid developments and updates in content gameplay are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

The increasing digitization of board games is a trend in the market. Several board game publishers are incorporating mobile applications. Digital board games enable players to play games online with friends regardless of location. Publishers such as Ravensburger and Asmodee offer a wide range of popular board games over mobile platforms. Vendors are using mobile applications to assist in gameplay. Thus, increasing digitization of board games is expected to support market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Request FREE Sample Report

Board Games Market: Segmentation Analysis

By distribution channel, the online segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. A significant rise in the number of e-commerce vendors across the world is propelled by the increasing penetration of smartphones across the world. Personalized shopping is the primary benefit of shopping online. Customers can find product detail and description and compare various board games, which helps them choose the best product. Moreover, the high penetration of internet-enabled mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets in countries such as the US, France, and Germany is expected to fuel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

By geography, Europe will lead the board games market during the forecast period. The region is expected to account for 34% of the market's growth. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing popularity of alternative gaming platforms such as mobile games and the mature stage of the market. However, Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions during the forecast period. France, Germany, and the UK are the key countries for the board games market in Europe.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Buy Now for detailed segment information

Related Reports

Toys and Games Market By Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The growth in the middle-class population and increasing disposable incomes are driving the market. In recent years, the lifestyle in both developed countries and emerging economies such as Russia, China, and India has changed. One of the reasons behind this dramatic increase is rapid urbanization.

Electronic Table Games (ETG) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Increasing per capita income is driving the market's growth. The rising disposable income of the population, particularly in emerging economies such as India, is driving the demand for ETG. The rising disposable income of people has led to increased spending capacity for leisure activities, such as ETG.

Board Games Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.52 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, France, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Atlas Games, Bezier Games Inc., Buffalo Games LLC, Clementoni Spa, CMON Ltd., Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG, Fremont Die Consumer Products Inc., Gibsons Games Ltd., Grey Fox Games, Hasbro Inc., Indie Boards and Cards, Mattel Inc., National Entertainment Collectibles Association Inc., PD Verlag GmbH and Co. KG, Ravensburger Group, Goliath Games LLC, The Walt Disney Co., Games Workshop Group PLC, Mindware Inc., and Warlord Games Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Tabletop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Tabletop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Tabletop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Tabletop - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Tabletop - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Card and dice - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Card and dice - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Card and dice - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Card and dice - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Card and dice - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Role-playing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Role-playing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Role-playing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Role-playing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Role-playing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 100: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 105: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Atlas Games

Exhibit 107: Atlas Games - Overview



Exhibit 108: Atlas Games - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Atlas Games - Key offerings

11.4 Clementoni Spa

Exhibit 110: Clementoni Spa - Overview



Exhibit 111: Clementoni Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Clementoni Spa - Key offerings

11.5 CMON Ltd.

Exhibit 113: CMON Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: CMON Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: CMON Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 116: CMON Ltd. - Key offerings

11.6 Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 117: Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 118: Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

11.7 Gibsons Games Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Gibsons Games Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Gibsons Games Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Gibsons Games Ltd. - Key offerings

11.8 Goliath Games LLC

Exhibit 123: Goliath Games LLC - Overview



Exhibit 124: Goliath Games LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Goliath Games LLC - Key offerings

11.9 Hasbro Inc.

Exhibit 126: Hasbro Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Hasbro Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Hasbro Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Hasbro Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Hasbro Inc. - Segment focus

11.10 Mattel Inc.

Exhibit 131: Mattel Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Mattel Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Mattel Inc. - Key offerings

11.11 PD Verlag GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 134: PD Verlag GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 135: PD Verlag GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: PD Verlag GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

11.12 Ravensburger Group

Exhibit 137: Ravensburger Group - Overview



Exhibit 138: Ravensburger Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Ravensburger Group - Key news



Exhibit 140: Ravensburger Group - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 141: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 142: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 143: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 144: Research methodology



Exhibit 145: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 146: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 147: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio