Boat Trader App Surpasses 500,000 Monthly Unique Users, Becoming the Primary Channel for Buyer Inquiries

App now accounts for 52% of all buyer inquiries on Boat Trader, up from 30% just one year ago

MIAMI, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boat Trader, America's largest online boating marketplace, today announced that the Boat Trader app has surpassed 500,000 monthly unique users and that the mobile app has become the primary channel through which buyers connect with dealers and private sellers on the platform.

Today, 52% of all buyer inquiries generated on Boat Trader originate from the app, up from 30% just one year ago. With roughly one million boats changing hands each year in the United States, the stakes for connecting buyers and sellers efficiently are high. The app's growing lead volume puts Boat Trader at the center of more of those transactions than ever before.

"The growth of the Boat Trader app isn't just about audience size – it's about buyer intent," said Mike Grabowski, Chief Product Officer at Boats Group. "Over the past year, more than half of all inquiries have been generated through the app. The ability to set your preferences and receive alerts about new listings, changes, and other information that keeps you engaged has led to significantly higher engagement and conversion rates during the boat buying journey. Our app continues to be the most effective channel for helping buyers find their next boat."

The numbers behind that shift are striking. Users spend significantly more time browsing on the Boat Trader app, and that deeper engagement translates directly to results: the app converts at 4x the mobile-web product.

These metrics underscore the app's growing importance as a marketplace connecting high-intent buyers with inventory across the country. As consumer expectations continue to evolve, Boat Trader's mobile experience is providing sellers with access to an increasingly engaged audience.

"Consumers expect a seamless experience wherever they are," said Grabowski. "The growth of our app demonstrates that buyers want instant access to inventory, personalized search tools, and direct connections with sellers – all from the convenience of their phones."

The Boat Trader app provides consumers with access to hundreds of thousands of new and used boat listings, personalized search capabilities, saved searches, instant alerts, and direct connections to dealers and private sellers nationwide.

The Boat Trader app is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About Boat Trader

Boat Trader is the largest online boating marketplace in the United States, connecting millions of boaters and buyers with thousands of dealers, brokers, private sellers, and manufacturers. Boat Trader offers AI-driven search tools, financing services, and market insights to make boat discovery and ownership accessible, engaging, and seamless.

Media Contact:

Courtney Chalmers

Chief Brand & Communications Officer, Boats Group

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-877-354-4069

SOURCE Boat Trader