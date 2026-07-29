Bob Evans® Partners with JoAnna Garcia Swisher to Help Families Navigate the Back-to-School Hustle with Easy Meal Solutions and Practical Tips

Fifty fans will have a chance to win a back-to-school prize bundle featuring free Bob Evans products and additional school supplies to help families stay organized

Key Points

Parents spend 6,858 minutes per school year driving kids to and from activities

71% of parents said overall back-to-school spending has increased compared to last year

53% say finding easy-to-prepare meals would lower personal stress levels

JoAnna Garcia Swisher shares practical back-to-school tips to help families stay organized and make mealtime easier during the busy school year

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As families gear up for another busy school year, Bob Evans®, known for its convenient refrigerated dinner sides, is partnering with mother, actress, and co-founder of Rolling Clover™ JoAnna Garcia Swisher to help parents navigate packed schedules with practical tips, easy meal solutions and a social media giveaway with the chance to win a back-to-school package designed to bring comfort to the season.

Bob Evans is partnering with JoAnna Garcia Swisher to help parents navigate the back-to-school season with easy meal solutions, practical tips and a social media giveaway. According to a new survey of 2,000 U.S. millennial parents of school-aged children commissioned by Bob Evans and conducted by Talker Research, the back-to-school season makes everyday life feel more hectic and unpredictable.

A new survey of 2,000 U.S. millennial parents of school-aged children commissioned by Bob Evans and conducted by Talker Research highlights how demanding the season has become for families trying to balance schedules, budgets and daily routines. Between school drop-offs and extracurricular commitments, parents spend an average of 38 minutes each day driving their children to and from activities, adding up to 6,858 minutes or about 15 full workdays, over the course of a school year. At the same time, 77% of parents say the back-to-school season makes everyday life feel more hectic and unpredictable, while 71% report spending more on school-related expenses compared to last year. More than half (52%) also point to the challenge of balancing competing schedules as a major source of household stress.

"Through our survey, we found that 66% of parents feel overextended getting dinner on the table for their families," said Jason Roche, vice president, Bob Evans Farms portfolio. "Back-to-school is one of the busiest times of the year for families, with packed schedules, activities and getting back into routines. Bob Evans fits into that rhythm with real, ready-to-heat solutions families can count on to deliver the quality and comfort they expect. Our partnership with JoAnna Garcia Swisher brings a relatable, real-life perspective to navigating the season, and together we're helping families keep mealtime easy so they can focus on the moments that matter most."

Helping Families Find Simpler Moments in a Full Season

With packed calendars, one daily challenge stands out: meal solutions. Ninety percent of parents say they struggle to come up with new and appealing dinner ideas during the school week, with many relying on quick, easy meal solutions to get through the evenings. Nearly a third report thinking about what to make for dinner multiple times a day, stating they have less time than they'd like to prepare dinner, and nearly 80% say they lean on fast and simple solutions to get through busy evenings.

"Like so many parents, I know firsthand how quickly schedules fill up once school starts," said JoAnna Garcia Swisher. "But so much of this busy season comes from the things that matter most to families. Finding ways to create easy routines can make a huge difference, and that's why partnering with Bob Evans is a natural fit. I'm all about real, convenient solutions that help free up the week, and I'm sharing a few of my favorite tips that help me stay on track during the school year so families can create more time enjoying the moments that matter."

To help ease the back-to-school transition, JoAnna Garcia Swisher is sharing tips and tricks to help reduce stress and bring more comfort to everyday routines.

Keep easy after-school food options on hand for the busy hours between school and activities. Bob Evans single-serve Macaroni & Cheese and Mashed Potatoes are a quick option to help fuel kids before practice, sports or extracurriculars.

Before everyone goes to bed for the night, refill water bottles, pack backpacks and sports bags and prep tomorrow's lunch or check the school lunch menu to make the morning rush a little easier.

Make weeknight dinners easier by turning Bob Evans Macaroni & Cheese into a simple meal upgrade. Add leftover chicken, veggies or your favorite toppings for additional protein and flavor.

Use a shared digital family calendar to keep everyone on the same page. Color-code activities by family member so it's easy to see what's happening each day and week.

Give yourself more mealtime flexibility by keeping easy staples in the fridge. Bob Evans Original Mashed Potatoes can help turn leftovers into a complete meal or make it easier to pull together a family dinner.

Bob Evans is supporting families with simple, easy-to-prepare meal solutions designed to help take the guesswork out of weeknight cooking during the busiest stretch of the year, with its ready-to-heat products such as Bob Evans Macaroni & Cheese and Bob Evans Mashed Potatoes, available in multiple sizes, including family size and single-serve, for an easy-to-make meal or side for every meal occasion.

Back-to-School Giveaway Designed to Ease the Load

Nearly 71% of parents said overall back-to-school spending has increased compared to last year. That's why Bob Evans wants to help alleviate the stress of back-to-school shopping for 50 lucky winners. Now through Aug. 26, consumers can enter for a chance to win a prize package of back-to-school items by following the Bob Evans (@bobevansgrocery) Instagram page, liking the giveaway post and commenting with their favorite back-to-school hack, tip or trick and including #Sweepstakes. Each winner will receive one OmieBox lunch box, one Skylight Calendar, one 18-ounce Yeti water bottle, a school supply gift card bundle and a half year's supply of Bob Evans products.

For more information about Bob Evans products, simple recipes and to locate the nearest grocery store where the products are sold, visit BobEvansGrocery.com.

*Data was collected from a survey conducted by market research company Talker Research on behalf of Bob Evans from May 28 to June 4, 2026, with a panel of 2,000 American parents aged 29 to 44 with school-aged children.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents of the 50 US/DC, 18 years of age and older. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts at 7:00 a.m. CT on July 29, 2026, and ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on Aug. 26, 2026. Subject to Official Rules, including how to enter by following @BobEvansGrocery, liking the designated Instagram post, and commenting with your favorite back-to-school hack, tip or trick, prize details, odds, and restrictions, click here. Sponsor: Bob Evans Farms, Inc., 8200 Walton Parkway, New Albany, OH 43054.

About Bob Evans Farms, Inc.

For over 75 years, Bob Evans Farms has delivered delicious, quick-to-table, farm-inspired food that makes mealtime a little bit easier and a lot more delicious. We're proud to be the No. 1-selling refrigerated dinner sides***, including many varieties of wholesome, feel-good favorites such as mashed potatoes and macaroni & cheese, sold in grocery stores across the country. We're also a leading producer and distributor of sausage and egg products including liquid eggs. In addition to our flagship Bob Evans® brand, our product portfolio includes Simply Potatoes®, Egg Beaters® and Owens® Sausage. Bob Evans Farms is based in Columbus, Ohio, and is owned by Post Holdings, Inc., a consumer-packaged goods holding company. For more information about Bob Evans Farms, Inc., visit www.bobevansgrocery.com.

***Source: Circana Total US MULO Latest 52 week ending June 14, 2026.

Media Contact:

Jenna Greene

[email protected]

SOURCE Bob Evans Farms, Inc.