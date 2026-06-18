Bob Rich Revisits a Lifetime of Stories in a New and Reimagined Book Collection

Acclaimed author and longtime chairman of Rich Products Corporation expands his literary legacy with a collection that journeys from adventure to wisdom, including the new novel The Delphi Café: Finding Happiness.

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades, author Bob Rich (bobrichbooks.com) has chronicled adventures on the water, lessons learned through family and friendship, and the experiences that shape a meaningful life. Now, just in time for Father's Day, he is inviting readers to rediscover those stories through a collection of new and reimagined books — including the release of his new novel, The Delphi Café: Finding Happiness, available now for preorder.

Together, the collection of books reflects the evolution of a storyteller whose interests have ranged from fishing and outdoor adventure to family relationships, business leadership, and the pursuit of an enriching life

The collection traces a journey that begins with challenge and adventure and ultimately arrives at wisdom and a timeless question: What does it mean to live a happy life?

In Catching Big Fish: An Angler's Challenge, Rich recounts his quest to land 10 legendary gamefish. Why We Fish: Stories of Friendship and Adventure explores the bonds and life lessons shared among anglers, including a former U.S. president and an MLB Hall of Fame slugger. Looking Through Water, Rich's first novel, examines family and forgiveness through the relationship between a grandfather and grandson; the book was adapted into a feature film with Michael Douglas and Cameron Douglas. The Right Angle: Adventures in Sports, Business, and Life draws on Rich's six decades in athletics, entrepreneurship, and community leadership to share humorous and hard-earned lessons from an extraordinary life.

The collection's newest work, The Delphi Café: Finding Happiness, will be released Oct. 6. Co-authored by Rich and Scott Friedman with Mike Pehanich, the novel follows an ordinary man navigating the pressures of modern life. Along the way, he encounters an unforgettable cast of characters at a small café, each offering perspectives that challenge his assumptions and help redirect his search for meaning and fulfillment.

Critical praise for Rich's work has highlighted his ability to blend storytelling with life lessons and universal themes. "The Delphi Café is one of those rare books that makes you pause and take stock of your own life," said lifestyle journalist Elissa Rosen, contributor to People magazine. "It's thoughtful, hopeful, and filled with the kind of wisdom that sneaks up on you through memorable characters and simple moments."

Together, the collection of books reflects the evolution of a storyteller whose interests have ranged from fishing and outdoor adventure to family relationships, business leadership, and the pursuit of an enriching life. While each stands on its own, the collection reveals common themes that have defined Rich's writing for decades.

"Whether we're chasing a fish, building a business, repairing a family relationship, or searching for happiness, we're all trying to answer the same questions about what gives life meaning," said Rich, who serves as Senior Chairman of Rich Products Corporation. "I've always believed the best stories help us better understand ourselves and one another."

Raised in Buffalo, N.Y., Rich discovered storytelling around campfires in northern Ontario. Over the years, his travels from Lake Erie to the Florida Keys provided inspiration for stories that continue to connect with longtime readers while also introducing new audiences to his work.

Learn more about Rich's books and preorder The Delphi Café: Finding Happiness at bobrichbooks.com/re-imagined-editions/.

SOURCE Bob Rich Books