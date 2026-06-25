Bobby Cain Joins Raiven Board of Directors

Schneider Electric North America CIO and Forbes Top 50 tech leader joins as Raiven scales its agentic procurement platform for the trades.

IRVINE, Calif., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raiven today announced that Robert (Bobby) W. Cain has joined its Board of Directors. Cain is Senior Vice President and CIO for North America at Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, where he leads IT strategy and business transformation across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, including the modernization of quote-to-cash and ERP systems that touch the same distribution and procurement workflows Raiven is enabling for contractors.

"Raiven's agentic AI for the CPO is exactly the category-defining bet I want to be part of." - Bob Cain Post this Bobby Cain Headshot

For Cain, the appeal was specific. "The team isn't just applying AI to procurement. They're re-imagining how work actually gets done in the trades, from intent to execution," he said. "Raiven's work on agentic AI and digital twin capabilities for the chief procurement office is precisely the kind of category-defining bet I want to be part of."

His appointment lands as Raiven scales toward a larger ambition: building the agentic Chief Procurement Office for the trades. Trade-specific AI agents handle sourcing, pricing, quoting, and Raiven Best Value™ decisions, so the same team operates with greater capacity.

"Successful contractors put the right systems in place to move fast and protect margins. Those systems must be purpose-built for the work. Trades desperately need an AI native application layer for multi-stakeholder procurement. We have built it and have been issued a patent for the technology," said Manoj Puthenveetil, CEO of Raiven. "Bobby has lived this from the OEM and distribution side. His perspective is exactly what we need right now."

About Robert (Bobby) W. Cain

Bobby Cain is SVP and CIO, North America at Schneider Electric, leading digital technology across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. He was recently named to Forbes' Top 50 tech leaders transforming the role of the CIO. Before Schneider, he held senior commercial and leadership roles at GE and Rittal Corporation. He is a retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel and Army Ranger, with an MBA from the University of Michigan and a BS in Electrical Engineering from Rose-Hulman.

About Raiven

Raiven is the agentic Chief Procurement Office for the trades, built for electrical, HVAC, and multi-trade contractors. The platform combines trade-specific AI agents, a broad supplier network, and hands-on procurement support, handling sourcing, purchasing, and material availability on behalf of contractors from intent to execution.

At the core is Raiven Best Value, the trades' only patented system for value-based procurement decisions. It evaluates every decision against a dynamic mix of variables: price, availability, supplier reliability, lead time, total cost, and more. The output is the best value for the job, not the lowest line price.

The result: the same team operating with greater capacity, tighter margin control, and full visibility into what they're buying and what it costs. Learn more at raiven.com.

Media Contact

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Raiven

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