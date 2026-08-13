Bob's Burgers and RSVLTS Debut First Fully Licensed Trading Card Collection Alongside Latest Apparel Collaboration

Exclusive Capsule Release Combines Premium Apparel, Limited Edition Chase Cards and Original Fan Content Inspired by the Belcher Family Universe

HOBOKEN, N.J., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the iconic animated series Bob's Burgers and the pop culture apparel brand, RSVLTS (The Roosevelts), announce the expansion of their collaboration in a novel way with the launch of an extensive, fully licensed Bob's Burgers trading card* collection, debuting exclusively alongside the newest apparel release on www.RSVLTS.com.

Bob's Burgers x RSVLTS Collection & Trading Cards

Available only through designated purchases from the new capsule collection, each of the first 750 qualifying Bob's Burgers x RSVLTS button-down shirts sold will include one exclusive trading card pack. The premium, exclusive packs of trading cards will not be sold separately or individually, building a deeper, immersive experience for both fans and collectors alike.

"Since our initial apparel collection with the Bob's Burger team last year, we always had a vision of how we could take our partnership to another level, so in many ways this new project is even bigger than just the shirts or trading cards themselves," said John Tramutolo, RSVLTS Co-Founder and Chief Creative Director. "From the ongoing collaboration with the Bob's Burgers team to the music, animation, sketch cards and experiences, everyone involved wanted to create something fans would genuinely obsess over. We're incredibly proud to help bring Bob's Burgers into trading card culture together for the very first time."

Collection Highlights

Alongside a robust capsule collection of new gear, including its signature button-downs and t-shirts, the debut Bob's Burger x RSVLTS trading card release features a full lineup of premium, rare chase items and collector-focused surprises, including:

Limited parallels and short-printed variations

First-ever cast-signed cards featuring the voices of Bob, Linda, Gene, Tina, Louise and Teddy

Rare inscribed autograph cards with quotes from the show

Ultra-rare sketch cards, including 1/1 by show creator Loren Bouchard

Original 1-of-1 sketch cards created by the Bob's Burgers animation team, RSVLTS co-founder John Tramutolo, and RSVLTS art department

The limited-edition product is also loaded compared to traditional trading card releases. Nearly every pack contains a numbered card, autograph or sketch card, while autographs and sketches fall approximately once every three packs (traditional trading card products can often average autograph pulls closer to one in every 50-100 packs).

Extending the Fandom

The collaboration also includes an original song from the Bob's Burgers music team titled "Belcher In My Pocket," paired with original animation and hosted on a dedicated YouTube channel. A QR code integrated onto the trading card packaging will direct fans to the online experience.

Additionally, to celebrate the release directly with fans, RSVLTS will host a special launch party on Thursday, August 13 in Hoboken, NJ, alongside its trading card shop partner, Bodega Cards. The shop event will feature a burger truck, access to purchase the gear in real-time, and opportunities for fans to rip packs and trade the cards in person.

To learn more about the upcoming Bob's Burgers x RSVLTS collection and launch party, go to the RSVLTS Field Notes blog and follow @rsvlts on all social media platforms.

*Complimentary Bob's Burgers Card Set is valid online at rsvlts.com starting on 8/13/2026 while supplies last. To qualify, customers must make a Bob's Burgers Qualifying Shirt Purchase ("Belcher Brawl", "Finding Beefsquatch", "Kuchi Karacters", "Welcome to Ocean Avenue", "Wonder Wharf"). Limited to one (1) promotional gift per eligible item purchased. The gift has a retail value of $0.00, holds no cash value, and cannot be substituted, exchanged, or traded. Quantities are strictly limited, subject to change, and a Complimentary Bob's Burgers Card Set is not guaranteed with every qualifying order. No rainchecks will be issued once inventory is depleted. If any part of the qualifying order is returned or cancelled, the unopened gift must also be returned in its original condition. The gift will be automatically added to qualifying orders. RSVLTS reserves the right to cancel orders due to suspected fraud, bot activity, or system errors.

About Bob's Burgers



The series follows Bob (H. Jon Benjamin), who runs Bob's Burgers with the help of his wife and their three kids. Bob has big ideas about burgers, but the rest of the clan falls short on service. Despite the greasy counters and lousy location, the Belchers are determined to make every "Grand Re-Re-Re-Opening" a success. In addition to Bob, the increasingly popular Belcher family includes his charming and musical wife Linda (John Roberts); their eldest and slightly awkward daughter Tina (Dan Mintz); goofy and whimsical middle child Gene (Eugene Mirman); and cunning and clever youngest daughter Louise (Kristen Schaal).

About RSVLTS

Since 2012, founded and headquartered in Hoboken, NJ, the RSVLTS® brand and apparel is rooted in super high-grade pop culture fandoms and nostalgia, dedicated to those with a bold and fun spirit. What makes RSVLTS different is its approach to producing incredibly comfortable and fashionable, officially licensed gear, and original designs, in a unique style that kick-starts a conversation and fully captivates the room. With the RSVLTS proprietary material, the soft, stretchy, and oh so radical KUNUFLEX™ poly-spandex blend, its shirts are guaranteed to make people feel just as good as they look, for any event or occasion.

SOURCE RSVLTS