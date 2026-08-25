Bocce's and NFL Players Association Continue Partnership with New Limited-Edition Dog Treat Collection

Officially licensed dog treats celebrate a new football season while continuing to give back

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for football season, Bocce's, the beloved limited-ingredient pet treat brand, and the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) through its marketing and licensing arm, NFL Players Inc., are back for a second season of limited-edition dog treats inspired by some of the league's biggest stars, their real-life dogs, and their favorite game day foods, all while supporting local animal rescues.

Bocce's Limited-Edition NFLPA Dog Treat Collection

The new collection of five flavors launches on August 25, building on the record-breaking success of the 2025 collaboration. For each bag sold, Bocce's will donate to a nonprofit chosen by the athletes, supporting organizations that provide care, adoption services, and second chances for pets across the U.S., including PAWS Chicago, Dog Gone Seattle, Street Tails Animal Rescue, Detroit Dog Rescue, and Muddy Paws.

As always, Bocce's iconic "B"-shaped treats are baked with love in the USA, made with limited ingredients, and contain no wheat or artificial preservatives. Flavors for this year's lineup include:

Caleb Williams' Hot Dog Bites for his pup, Supa (Bacon Flavor)

(Bacon Flavor) Jake Elliott's Cheesesteak for his pups, Willy and Roxy (Beef & Cheese Flavor)

(Beef & Cheese Flavor) Jahmyr Gibbs' Chili Dogs for his pups, Baby, Makoi and Bane (Chicken Flavor)

(Chicken Flavor) Rashid Shaheed's Burgers for his pup, Shadow (Beef & Cheese Flavor)

(Beef & Cheese Flavor) Fantasy Football Fuel (cheese-flavored treat celebrating some of the league's biggest names)

"At Bocce's, celebrating the irreplaceable bond between people and their dogs is important to us and this partnership lets us do just that," said Wendy Wen, CEO of Antelope. "We couldn't be more thrilled to team up with the NFLPA again to create tasty and healthy game day treats, while also supporting local animal rescues in a meaningful way."

"We're excited to continue this partnership with Bocce's and continue finding creative ways to bring fans closer to the players," said Kasidee Karsten, AVP of Integrated Marketing at NFL Players Inc. "The connection players have with their dogs gives fans a fun, authentic look at who they are away from the field."

The Bocce's x NFLPA limited-edition treats will retail for $10, and will be available via boccesbakery.com, Chewy, Amazon, Petco and select pet stores nationwide while supplies last.

About Bocce's:

Bocce's was founded in 2010 in a West Village kitchen with a mixer, an oven, and a scruffy mutt named Bocce with the belief that dogs deserve better. Better food with fresher, simpler, all-natural ingredients, and lots of treats! Bocce's treats can now be found nationally – stocked in independent pet stores across the US, retailers such as Target, Petco, Chewy, and specialty locations such as Shake Shack. To learn more, visit: www.boccesbakery.com.

About NFL Players Inc.:

NFL Players Inc. is the for-profit marketing and licensing arm of the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), the union that represents professional football players in the NFL. Founded in 1994, NFL Players Inc. manages the group rights of more than 2,000 active players, connecting brands to the authenticity, reach and cultural influence of NFL athletes. It supports over 150 partners -- including licensees, sponsors, and media platforms -- across e-commerce, retail, digital and direct-to-consumer channels. NFL Players Inc. drives growth and generates player revenue through group licensing, player activations and brand collaborations that bring fans closer to the game. Backed by the strength and legacy of the NFLPA, which has protected the health, safety and financial futures of its members since 1956, NFL Players Inc. ensures that players remain at the center of the business of football. Learn more at nflpa.com/players.

Media Contact:

Stephanie O'Quigley

203-810-8599

[email protected]

SOURCE Bocce's