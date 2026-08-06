Body Vision Medical Closes New Funding Round to Accelerate Global Expansion of AI-Powered Intraoperative Imaging

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Body Vision Medical, a global leader in AI-powered intraoperative imaging, has closed a new round of funding to capitalize on the rising demand for advanced imaging technology used to support the diagnosis and treatment of early-stage lung diseases. The round was led by Business Asia Consultants, Inc. (BAC), a U.S. corporation, and Sprim Global Investments, headquartered in Singapore.

BAC is an international sales, marketing, and business development consulting firm led by President and CEO Larry Kronick. The company specializes in guiding medical device and healthcare technology firms through market expansion across Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East.

According to Mr. Kronick: "The global market for Body Vision technology continues to expand exponentially as more countries launch their nationalized lung cancer screening programs. We're positioned to address this demand with a navigation and advanced imaging solution that not only can improve diagnostic yield during biopsy procedures deep in the lung, but we can provide this technology at a very affordable cost."

Sprim deploys strategic capital into early-stage startups while leveraging its parent network's deep regulatory, clinical, and commercialization expertise to de-risk execution. Gonzalo Rubio, representing Sprim, said: "We are excited to have this opportunity. Body Vision technology continues to prove its value in the hands of thoracic surgeons and interventional pulmonologists across the globe. With access to 46 countries through more than 20 established and highly trained distributors, we see this technology having a significant impact on the early diagnosis and localized treatment of lung cancer and other diseases well into the future."

About Body Vision Medical

Body Vision Medical believes in saving lives through the globalization of innovative medical technology. LungVision® provides AI-powered real-time image guidance to address the clinical need for early, definitive lung cancer diagnosis and to enable localized treatment of lung lesions via minimally invasive procedures.

Visit BodyVisionMedical.com to learn more.

Contact

Mike Hostetler

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SOURCE Body Vision Medical