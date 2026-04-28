Boeing and Copa Airlines Announce Order for up to 60 737 MAX Jets

Panamanian flag carrier to grow, modernize its all-737 fleet over the next eight years

PANAMA CITY, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Copa Airlines today announced the Panamanian operator has ordered 40 737 MAX airplanes. Under the agreement, Copa Airlines also has options to acquire up to 20 more of the single-aisle airplane family.

Copa Airlines CEO Pedro Heilbron and Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Stephanie Pope were joined by President of Panama José Raúl Mulino, U.S. Ambassador Kevin Marino Cabrera and other government representatives at a signing ceremony in Panama to recognize the previously unidentified purchase.

Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes; President José Raúl Mulino of Panama; Pedro Heilbron, CEO of Copa Airlines; and Larry Culp, CEO of GE Aerospace, gathered in Panama to announce Copa’s 737 fleet expansion plans.

Copa Airlines plans to expand its fleet by more than 100 737 MAX airplanes between this agreement and its existing order book. The carrier will leverage the efficiency, range and capacity of its larger 737 MAX fleet to modernize and expand its network from its Hub of the Americas® to fly to popular destinations across the Americas and Caribbean.

"For Copa Airlines, the signing of this agreement represents an important step in further strengthening the operation and connectivity we provide from Panama," said Heilbron, CEO of Copa Airlines. "Through the Hub of the Americas®, we have built a connecting hub that today allows us to respond to market demand with a safe, efficient, and reliable operation. The addition of new aircraft will be key to continuing to expand our operations and route network, while supporting the economic development of Panama and the region, generating new jobs and growth in the tourism sector."

Heilbron said the airline benefits from operational commonality across its fleet of more than 110 737 jets, which includes the Next-Generation 737, 737 MAX and 737 Boeing Converted Freighters.

The versatility and reliability of the 737-9 and 737-8 airplanes enable Copa Airlines to fly high-density shorter flights and some of the world's longest 737 MAX routes ─ connecting Panama with North America, Latin America and the Caribbean.

"This major order builds on more than 40 years of partnership with Copa and the airline's history of success with the Boeing 737 family," said Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "The additional 737 MAX aircraft will help Copa maintain one of the world's youngest and most capable fleets, while further supporting Panama as a key destination for business and tourism."

The longtime 737 operator connects 88 destinations in 32 countries across North, Central and South America, and the Caribbean.

According to Boeing's Commercial Market Outlook, airlines throughout the Latin American and Caribbean markets will need more than 2,300 new airplanes over the next 20 years – with single-aisle jets like the 737 MAX making up nearly 90% of deliveries.

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SOURCE Boeing