Bold Security Extends Endpoint Data Protection to Every AI Interaction

Bold introduces new layer of endpoint protection, securing data as it moves to copilots, agents, and the tools employees use every day.

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bold Security today announced a new layer of data protection covering the full range of AI interactions on the endpoint: from prompts and clipboard activity in web-based copilots to file access, MCP payloads, and commands issued by autonomous agents. This announcement extends Bold's on-device data protection across these AI workflows, giving security teams control at a layer they've never been able to fully see.

The endpoint has become the primary place where sensitive data is exposed to AI—and one of the fastest-growing sources of enterprise data risk. According to the Cloud Security Alliance, 65% of enterprises reported an AI-related incident in the past year, and 61% of those incidents involved data exposure. Nearly every one of these interactions touches the endpoint. It's where data, users, and AI converge—and the one layer network and cloud tools can't reach. Desktop AI apps can bypass the proxy entirely, while agents communicate and extract data through channels like desktop applications and the command line. DLP was never built to solve that.

"For years, endpoint data exposure was an accepted compromise. Security teams relied on DLP to protect what they could, knowing there were blind spots they couldn't easily close," said Nati Hazut, Co-Founder and CEO of Bold. "AI turned those blind spots into one of the biggest challenges enterprises face, because the data organizations care about most now moves through entirely new interactions."

That gap is what Bold closes. Seeing these interactions is only the start: governance tools can flag that someone used an AI tool, but not what data was involved or whether it was a risk. That takes understanding the data itself, and the context around it: who's acting, where it's going, how sensitive it is. The same upload can be routine or a serious risk depending on all of it. That distinction is what Bold makes, on the device, in real time.

Bold now protects every AI interaction on the endpoint:

Web-based AI: prompts, clipboard, and uploads into copilots and chat tools, tied to the account being used.

prompts, clipboard, and uploads into copilots and chat tools, tied to the account being used. Desktop AI apps: clipboard, uploads, local file access, and the payloads passed through MCP.

clipboard, uploads, local file access, and the payloads passed through MCP. AI agents and CLI: full sessions, local and remote MCP, and the commands agents run on a user's behalf.

Bold's on-device AI monitors and analyzes every one of these interactions locally, in real time, keeping productive AI use flowing and stopping risky activity, without data ever leaving the endpoint.

Bold's new AI data protection layer is in private preview. Read more about it on our blog and see it in action next week at Black Hat, booth #2970.

About Bold

Bold is real-time data security for the modern endpoint. Bold runs AI directly on the device to classify data by meaning, understand how people and AI interact with it, and prevent sensitive data from leaving in real time. Bold classifies any data, no regex required, and its decisions reflect the account, the destination, and the sensitivity of the data involved. Raw data stays on the endpoint. The result: protection against real risk without slowing people down. Companies like Tekion, eCapital, HiBob, and Cresta trust Bold. Bold can be reached at [email protected].

Contact:

Ignacio Ramirez

[email protected]

1-415-517-6708

SOURCE Bold Security