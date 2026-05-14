Bolding Family Dentistry in Columbia, TN Announces New Website and Continued Patient Care Under Dr. Beau Bolding

COLUMBIA, Tenn., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolding Family Dentistry is proud to announce the launch of its new website, https://boldingfamilydentistry.com, designed to provide patients with an improved online experience and easier access to information about dental services and patient care. The updated website reflects the practice's continued commitment to serving the Columbia community with high-quality, compassionate dentistry.

The new digital platform highlights the practice's full range of dental services while making it easier for patients to learn about treatment options, request appointments, and access important information. With a clean, modern design and user-friendly navigation, the website is built to support both new and existing patients.

The launch of the new website also marks an important transition for the practice, as Dr. Beau Bolding continues to lead the office following the retirement of Dr. Robin Robert C. Wilhite. Dr. Wilhite served the Columbia community for more than four decades and built a strong foundation of trust and lasting patient relationships.

Dr. Bolding is committed to continuing that legacy by providing personalized, patient-focused care while incorporating modern dental techniques and technology. Patients can expect the same dedication to comfort, quality, and long-term oral health that has defined the practice for years.

Dr. Bolding earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis and has practiced in multiple dental settings across the South and Midwest. He and his wife, Katherine, recently relocated to Columbia, TN, where they are proud to be part of the local community and serve patients throughout Maury County.

"Dr. Wilhite built an incredible legacy of care in this community, and it is an honor to continue serving his patients," said Dr. Bolding, dentist and owner of Bolding Family Dentistry. "Our goal is to carry that tradition forward while continuing to enhance the patient experience, both in the office and online. The new website is an important step in making it easier for patients to connect with our practice and access the care they need."

The dental practice has served patients in Columbia, TN for decades, built on the trusted care and relationships established by Dr. Wilhite. That foundation continues today under Dr. Bolding's leadership, with a focus on maintaining continuity while incorporating modern advancements in dentistry.

Serving individuals and families throughout Maury County, Bolding Family Dentistry emphasizes preventive care, restorative solutions, and patient education to support lifelong oral health. The new website further strengthens the practice's ability to communicate with and serve the community.

Bolding Family Dentistry provides comprehensive dental services designed to support patients at every stage of life, including:

Preventive dentistry

General and family dentistry

Restorative dental care

Cosmetic dentistry

Dental crowns and fillings

Routine cleanings and exams

About Bolding Family Dentistry

Bolding Family Dentistry is a trusted dental practice dedicated to providing comprehensive, compassionate care for patients of all ages in Columbia, Tennessee. Located at 1300 Hatcher Ln, Suite 1, Columbia, TN 38401, the practice combines modern dental technology with a patient-centered approach to promote healthy, confident smiles. Additional information is available at https://boldingfamilydentistry.com, and appointments may be scheduled by calling (931) 388-2279. The practice continues to serve the Columbia community with a strong commitment to quality care and lasting patient relationships.

SOURCE Bolding Family Dentistry