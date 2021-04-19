Bomb Pop® and Crush® Soda Team Up for The Ultimate Summer Treat, Bomb Pop Crush®

LE MARS, Iowa, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, Bomb Pop is collaborating with Crush Soda to announce this summer's most refreshing mashup, NEW Bomb Pop Crush®. Bomb Pop Crush ice pops are truly "not one thing" with three delicious Crush flavors packed into each pop: juicy grape, refreshing strawberry and tangy orange, all on one stick. This newest frozen treat innovation gives Bomb Pop and Crush fans alike a unique way to enjoy some of Crush Soda's most iconic flavors.

"We are thrilled to add Bomb Pop Crush to our portfolio of ice pops," said Jeremy Hrynewycz, Senior Brand Manager at Bomb Pop. "This new frozen treat is sure to satisfy tweens, teens, parents and anyone looking for an epic mashup that takes you on a three-part fruity flavor journey."

Crush Soda, owned and marketed by Keurig Dr Pepper, is the newest partner to work with America's classic Bomb Pop brand. Crush Soda joins the likes of current Bomb Pop brand collaborations including Hawaiian Punch®, Jolly Rancher® and Warheads®.

"We're ecstatic that everyone can now enjoy the iconic flavor of Crush Soda, now in a frozen form just in time for summer," said Whitney Gates, Brand Manager at Crush. "Working with Bomb Pop to bring our flavors to life in one of their beloved ice pops was a blast, and we can't wait for our fans to have another fruity and refreshing way to enjoy their favorite soda on the go."

Bomb Pop Crush (SRP: $3.49 per box of 12 ice pops) is available at grocery retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Kroger, Harris Teeter, Hy-Vee, Food Lion and SuperValu. To find Bomb Pop Crush at a retailer near you, visit the "Where the Buy" tab at www.bombpop.com.

About Bomb Pop®

Bomb Pop is the original symbol of summer fun. The brand began in 1955 with its launch of the rocket-shaped red, white, and blue ice pop. Through its iconic shape and distinct soft, icy texture, Bomb Pop has bridged generations of families and friends over the last 65 years.

Learn more about your favorite Bomb Pop – and locate a store near you – at www.bombpop.com.

About Wells Enterprises

Wells Enterprises, Inc. is the largest privately held, family-owned ice cream manufacturer in the United States. Founded in 1913 by Fred H. Wells, the company is still proudly owned by the Wells family today.

Wells produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream per year and distributes products in all 50 states. Wells manufactures its signature brand Blue Bunny®, lower-calorie Halo Top®, the iconic Bomb Pop®, and Blue Ribbon Classics®.

Wells employs more than 4,000 ice cream aficionados across the country. The company is headquartered in Iowa and operates two manufacturing plants in Le Mars, Iowa, a manufacturing plant in Dunkirk, New York, a manufacturing plant in Lakewood, New Jersey and a manufacturing facility in Henderson, Nevada. As the world's largest manufacturer of ice cream in one location, Wells has made Le Mars the "Ice Cream Capital of the World."

