Bongards' Creameries Announces $135 Million Expansion of Process Cheese Facility in Bongards, Minnesota

Historic investment will increase production capacity by 180 million pounds annually, strengthen U.S. dairy manufacturing, and support growing domestic and international demand.

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bongards' Creameries, one of the nation's leading farmer-owned dairy cooperatives, today announced plans to invest $135 million to expand its process cheese manufacturing facility in Bongards, Minnesota. The project represents one of the largest capital investments in the cooperative's 118-year history and reinforces its long-term commitment to serving customers with expanded production capabilities, innovative dairy solutions, and industry-leading quality.

Bongards Minnesota Production Plant

Construction is scheduled to begin during the fourth quarter of 2026, with commercial operations expected to commence by early 2028.

Upon completion, the expansion will increase the facility's production capacity by an additional 180 million pounds of process cheese annually, enabling Bongards to meet growing customer demand across the foodservice, retail, industrial ingredient, and export markets. The investment will add approximately 120,000 square feet to the production facility, including approximately 50,000 square feet of additional production space and a 70,000-square-foot automated warehouse designed to support greater efficiency and future growth.

"Our cooperative was founded in 1908 by dairy farmers who believed in investing together to create opportunities for future generations," said Scott Tomes, Chief Revenue Officer of Bongards' Creameries. "More than a century later, that same philosophy continues to guide us. This investment reflects the confidence we have in our customers, our employees, our member-owners, and the continued growth opportunities for process cheese both domestically and internationally."

Founded in 1908, Bongards' Creameries has grown from a small Minnesota cooperative into a globally recognized dairy manufacturer serving customers throughout North America and around the world. The cooperative continues to invest in advanced manufacturing, product innovation, and customer partnerships while remaining focused on delivering long-term value to its member dairy farm families.

"This investment is about much more than expanding production capacity," said Dennis Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Bongards' Creameries. "It demonstrates our commitment to remaining a world-class dairy manufacturer while strengthening the cooperative for future generations. As consumer demand evolves and global opportunities continue to expand, we are positioning Bongards to be the partner of choice for our customers and an enduring source of value for our member-owners."

The expansion will feature state-of-the-art processing technology designed to improve manufacturing efficiency, enhance product consistency, and provide additional flexibility to support customers' evolving product needs. The project also reinforces Bongards' commitment to manufacturing excellence while supporting the continued growth of Minnesota's dairy industry.

Beyond increasing production capacity, the investment is expected to generate significant economic activity throughout the region during construction and create long-term operational opportunities that will benefit the local community, cooperative members, suppliers, and business partners.

The expansion supports Bongards' strategic vision of growing its presence in value-added dairy products while expanding relationships with customers throughout the United States and international markets. As demand for high-quality process cheese continues to increase across multiple food categories, the additional capacity will ensure Bongards remains well positioned to support long-term customer growth.

About Bongards Creameries

Bongards Creameries is a farmer-owned co-op that was formed in 1908 in the southeastern Minnesota town of Bongards. The co-op's dairy farmers are based in Minnesota and North Dakota. With over a century of dairy expertise, Bongards is a vertically integrated, global cheese supplier that produces hundreds of millions of pounds of premium natural cheese, process cheese, and whey each year. Bongards' cheeses are utilized by many of the country's largest foodservice operators, food manufacturers and foodservice distributors. The company's cheeses can be found in commercial restaurants, K-12 schools, retail delis and C-stores, among others. Corporate offices are based in Chanhassen, Minn., and the company's three production facilities are in Bongards, Minn., Perham, Minn., and Humboldt, Tenn. For more information, visit Bongards.com.

SOURCE BONGARDS' CREAMERIES